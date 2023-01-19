Senate Bill Would Remove Penalty Against Minors With Cigarettes

A bill proposed in the Vermont Senate would eliminate the penalty against minors who possess tobacco products.
S. 19, which is up for consideration in the Senate Committee on Economic Development, Housing and General Affairs, “proposes to eliminate prohibitions on and penalties for the purchase, use, and possession of tobacco products in Vermont.”
Vaping products would also be included.
The prohibitions and penalties the bill proposes to eliminate refer to tobacco buyers and consumers who are under 21 years old.
The law currently states that a person under 21 can’t possess, purchase or try to purchase tobacco products, tobacco substitutes (e-cigarettes) or tobacco paraphernalia. People who break this law are subject to a $25 fine. A person under 21 who uses a fake ID to purchase tobacco products is subject to a $50 fine and 10 days of community service.
Prohibitions on tobacco sales to minors would remain unchanged if the bill becomes law. Retailers face a $100 fine for the first offense and up to $500 for subsequent offenses.
Seven senators, all Democrats, signed on as sponsors of the bill. Two of them are on the senate committee where the bill will be offered. Sponsor Kesha Ram Hinsdale, of Burlington, is the chair of the Senate Committee on Economic Development, Housing and General Affairs, and co-sponsor Alison Clarkson is the committee c0-chair.
Cheryl Chandler, director of Substance Misuse Prevention at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, said she doesn’t see the purpose of removing the penalty on minors buying tobacco.
“It’s really sending a mixed message to our youth,” she said. “With so many of our schools throughout Vermont dealing with the problem of vaping, this certainly doesn’t back them.”
Chandler said the law prohibiting possession by minors serves as a deterrent. “It’s one of the tools in the toolbox to address the problem,” she said.
A “multi-prong approach” to reducing tobacco use among minors is necessary to have an impact. “It’s education for parents, schools, students, the general community,” she said. It means working with retailers, addressing marketing that targets children and policy work.
She referenced a successful effort in Danville that included students to make certain public areas, including Joe’s Pond Beach, smoke-free.
Seeking out and punishing breakers of the tobacco possession law currently on the books is not something the St. Johnsbury Police prioritize, said Chief Tim Page.
In the village, it is up to the police officers to ticket minors for possession of tobacco. That is an extremely rare occurrence, the chief said.
“While I don’t think smoking is a healthy endeavor for any individual, let alone children, I don’t see where issuing tickets to minors is a deterrent to them smoking.”
Chief Page said he would support a law change to remove the current penalty if the Legislature looks to bolster efforts to reduce tobacco consumption among youth.
The timing of the bill coincides with a plea from the American Cancer Society for Vermont Gov. Phil Scott to increase funding for tobacco control programs for the sake of children.
“Currently, Vermont funds its state tobacco control program at nearly 60 percent less than the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommended amount of $8.4 million. Advocates note that the need is particularly strong in Vermont, where both youth and adult smoking rates remain higher than the national average,” a statement notes from the American Cancer Society Action Network. “We urge Gov. Scott to protect Vermont’s kids and commit to increasing funding for the state tobacco control program by $1 million. In doing so, Vermont will take a decisive step towards reducing tobacco use and its devastating toll on our communities while also advancing our mission to end cancer as we know it, for everyone.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.