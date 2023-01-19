Senate Bill Would Remove Penalty Against Minors With Cigarettes
An ID and a pack of cigarettes are on the counter at Coles Redemption on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (File Photo by Dana Gray)

A bill proposed in the Vermont Senate would eliminate the penalty against minors who possess tobacco products.

S. 19, which is up for consideration in the Senate Committee on Economic Development, Housing and General Affairs, “proposes to eliminate prohibitions on and penalties for the purchase, use, and possession of tobacco products in Vermont.”

