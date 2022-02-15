Senate Committee Advances Criminal Threatening Bill Over Sen. Benning Objections

The Vermont Senate Judiciary Committee voted out a criminal threatening bill on Tuesday that Sen. Joe Benning opposed, expressing concern that it criminalizes words without actions.
S. 265 advanced on a vote of 4 to 1 with Benning standing alone in opposition, though Sen. Jeanette White, of Putney, qualified her yes vote by adding “reluctantly.” Committee chair and bill sponsor Sen. Dick Sears, of Bennington, will now present the bill to the full Senate.
Benning, an attorney from Lyndon, said he expects the Senate will support the bill, but he does not know where Gov. Phil Scott stands on the legislation and whether a veto would be possible.
The bill proposes to “expand the scope of the crime of criminal threatening to include threats of violence to third persons.”
Through words or conduct, the bill states, a person cannot threaten someone or a group of people to the point it places them “in reasonable apprehension of death or serious bodily injury.”
A one-year jail term and a $1,000 fine is the maximum penalty unless the threat happens in a school, place of worship, polling place during an election, the Vermont Statehouse or any federal, state or municipal building. A threat made in these places doubles to the penalty.
The bill also doubles the penalty if certain people are targeted by a threat. Among the group whose victimization would enhance the penalty are people communicating with the Department of Children and Families about suspected child abuse or neglect. Also, the jail term and fine would double if someone’s words or actions were intended to “terrify, intimidate, or unlawfully influence the conduct of a public servant, election official, candidate for office, or public employee in any decision, opinion, recommendation, vote, or other exercise of discretion.” The bill also states the threats against this group of people can’t be made as retaliation for some action taken.
The addition of a candidate for office to the list of people who, if targeted, would mean a higher penalty for the person guilty of the crime was done on Tuesday. Sen. Sears said election season is a time when threats have been made in the past. He referenced former Vermont Rep. Kiah Morris, who is Black, who decided to not seek re-election in 2018, citing racially-motivated harassment and threats.
Sen. Benning said he knows that some people are taking their thoughts and opinions too far in their communication and behavior, but he’s not comfortable with criminalizing speech with S. 265.
“At the end of the day as a defense attorney I keep coming back to ‘these are words,’ and I really don’t want to find myself in the position of running counter to something I have philosophically believed in from the get-go,” he said to committee members last week. “I understand the Achilles’ heel in my argument is that people have been crossing the line and that real people are being affected by how they have crossed the line, but I come back to the same thing that I’ve always believed that words are words…”
He said trying to make legislation that targets speech so it doesn’t threaten the constitutional right of free speech is like “trying to thread the needle.”
The original language of the bill would have made the threatening behavior a felony-level crime. Despite it being reduced to a misdemeanor, Sen. Benning said he could not support it.
“Clearly there are instances where people are being affected and that is a shame, but it’s still a spoken word,” he said. “I have a hard time creating criminal statute to try to circumvent this problem.”
