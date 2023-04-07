Senate Committee Begins Work On Independent School Oversight Bill

MONTPELIER — The Senate Education Committee on Friday took up legislation to increase oversight of independent schools.
H.483 would require publicly funded private schools to end selective admissions, ensure equity, and increase transparency.
During the committee walk-through, the conversation turned to the bill’s impact on so-called “school deserts” where there are no public schools, such as the 10-town Northeast Kingdom Choice District.
Committee member Sen. David Weeks, R-Proctor, questioned if H.483 might cause private schools to stop accepting public tuition and cause problems for rural families.
“We seem to be pushing [private schools] really hard [with this bill],” Weeks said. “What happens if they say no [to conditions in H.483 and stop accepting publicly tuitioned students]? What happens to those students [in school deserts]?”
In the unlikely event of that happening, House Education Committee Chair Rep. Peter Conlon, D-Cornwall, said students in “school deserts” would have access to equally close public school options with sufficient capacity.
“In those areas where there are school deserts [including] the Kingdom Choice District, where there’s literally no school available, these days there are public schools the same distance as many of the independent schools that have capacity for all of the students,” Conlon said.
When Weeks asked if re-directing Vermont’s students from private to public schools was part of the bill’s intent, Conlon said no.
“We aren’t trying to do anything here other than to say, ‘If you want to take public dollars, you need to have some safeguards about how the money is being used,’” Conlon said.
The Senate Education Committee will hear testimony on H.483 next week beginning on April 12.
BACKGROUND
Vermont lawmakers crafted H.483 in response to a Supreme Court ruling last year that states paying private school tuition cannot withhold tuition from religious schools.
Not wanting to funnel money to parochial schools that may discriminate against LGBTQ+ and others, lawmakers originally proposed another bill, H.258, to cut off funding to all private schools, religious or not.
Critics condemned H.258 as a sledgehammer approach threatening the Northeast Kingdom, where many children attend secular private schools.
Following push-back, the House Education Committee under Conlon developed a more moderate “committee bill,” now known as H.483, to strengthen oversight of publicly-funded private schools to comply with state regulations.
Independent schools would also have to ensure equity through compliance with state special education and anti-discrimination laws.
H.483 represents a middle ground.
Following the committee process, the bill no longer requires independent schools to follow Vermont public school requirements for financial reporting, curriculum, staff accreditation, and other matters.
Introducing the bill on the House floor last month, Conlon said, “It has been a long and thoughtful bill drafting process, the result of which the House Education Committee sees as focusing on several core values when it comes to publicly tuitioned students. Core values that should be attached to every taxpayer dollar that supports our Vermont students’ education,” he said. “Core values such as inclusion, freedom from bias and discrimination in admissions, educating our students close to family home, and responsible and transparent use of taxpayer dollars.”
NEK CONCERNS
H.483 was originally voted out of the House Education Committee with a 7-4-1 recommendation on March 17 but was sent back due to a lack of support.
The newly amended version no longer poses an existential threat to independent schools such as Lyndon Institute and St. Johnsbury Academy, which serve the majority of high schoolers in Caledonia County, according to local lawmakers.
Under the bill, private schools could not selectively admit publicly tuitioned students or screen taxpayer-funded students through mandatory interviews, entrance exams, campus visits, and academic or financial considerations.
In the event of capacity issues, private schools would choose publicly tuitioned students through a non-discriminatory process, like a lottery.
Also under the bill, independent schools could neither use public dollars to subsidize private tuition, nor charge higher tuition rates for public students.
Independent schools would have to publish state-mandated test scores for all publicly tuitioned students, and provide information to sending districts on a student’s attendance, enrollment, and educational progress.
Private schools would have to comply with the Vermont Public Accommodations and Vermont Fair Employment Act.
H.483 would also establish a moratorium on new independent school approval, until allowed by the state legislature.
