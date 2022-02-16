Senate Committee Rejects Juvenile Detention Center Bill

A bill to temporarily house juvenile offenders in the former state prison in Windsor died in Sen. Joe Benning’s committee on Wednesday.
Sen. Dick Mazza, a Democrat from Colchester, called it a “no-brainer” for the Senate Institutions Committee to not move forward with S. 245: “An act relating to a secure facility for justice-involved youth.” The meeting was held via video conference. Essex-Orleans Sen. Russ Ingalls is also on the committee.
The bill was a proposal from Sen. Cheryl Hooker to convert space at the former Southeast State Correctional Facility. which is owned by the state, into a 10-bed, secure home for juvenile offenders.
The state has been trying to find a housing solution for juveniles who need to be in a secure living situation since the Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center in Colchester was closed in 2020.
An effort to convert a property in Newbury owned by New Hampshire-based Becket Family Services for use as a secure six-bed facility was initiated but met resistance by the town’s Development Review Board whose members determined in November that the proposal failed to meet requirements of the Newbury Zoning Regulations. Among several points, the board said the proposal does not equate to an acceptable residential care home.
Becket, as the Vermont Permanency Initiative, Inc., and the Department of Children and Families have appealed the DRB decision with the Environmental Court.
The institutions committee, chaired by Sen. Benning, of Lyndon, discussed the Newbury facility appeal, acknowledging they had no way of knowing when the issue will be decided in the court.
Benning said he recalled testimony from DCF and Becket last session in which officials said they would only move forward with the Stevens Place, Newbury facility if town governance supported it. He asked if other committee members recalled hearing that testimony. None of the other committee members said they remember such testimony. Benning asked Rebecca Wasserman from Legislative Council to review the testimony given during the last session to determine if such an assertion was made.
Townspeople in Windsor opposed to the effort to locate a juvenile facility in the former state prison was a significant reason senators rejected the plan. In an earlier committee meeting, several people spoke against it.
Sen. Hooker had testified in support of her bill last month expressing concern that there are children in need of a new facility and that the state-owned Windsor building was the quickest solution for a temporary fix. She said money that is already available, $3.1 million, could be used to alter some portion of the facility to make it more appropriate for a juvenile offender.
Sen. Mazza said spending $3 million on a temporary solution that the community is dead-set against is nothing he could support.
“I can’t even imagine us going down that road,” he said. “It makes no sense. Why would you want to spend three million dollars on something temporary? The town has insisted. They’ve had their share of fifty years of prisons or a hundred years of prisons. They want to get away from it. They’ve done their part over the years.”
It was during a brief discussion about the $3 million that Sen. Benning made a comment that caused an awkward moment and later led Sen. Benning to say he regretted the “insensitive” remark.
Erik Filkorn, from the Department of Buildings and General Services, appeared on the screen with his hand raised by his side waiting to respond to a committee question.
In acknowledging Filkorn, Benning said, “Erik’s giving us the Nazi salute.”
Filkorn’s response before speaking was a wide-eyed look at his hand followed by him quickly pulling his hands down to his chest. Committee members didn’t acknowledge the comment, but in a phone conversation after the hearing between senators Ingalls and Mazza, Ingalls brought it up. Mazza said he didn’t hear Benning’s comment.
Reached at home late Wednesday afternoon, — Sen. Mazza confirmed he did not hear Benning say the words, but said if they were said it’s a departure from what he knows about Benning’s character and his care in speaking.
“Joe’s not that way,” Mazza said. “He’s quite careful what he says; it must have been off the cuff. We joke a lot in the committee, but we’re very careful or at least we try to be.”
Sen. Ingalls did hear the comment, and he agrees that it was out of character for Sen. Benning, but said they were words that shouldn’t have been said.
“I just thought it was a very poor choice of words,” he said. “I know Joe Benning and I know he is one of the most principled guys in the Senate. I’ve never heard Joe say anything like that before so it was a bit of a shocker. He’s a good man but it was a poor choice of words.”
Benning had called Ingalls after the hearing to apologize for making the comment.
“He’s very sincerely apologetic for sure,” he said.
Benning said the next time the committee comes together he expects to make an apology.
“It certainly was not my intention to make some kind of racist remark,” said Benning. “He (Filkorn) was making a hand gesture that immediately led to me being sarcastic in my remark, but it was something I shouldn’t have said.”
