Senate Committee To Consider Ending Qualified Immunity For Police

With its chair leading the charge, a Vermont Senate committee will consider ending “qualified immunity” as a defense for police officers acting in the line of duty.
Sen. Dick Sears, chair of Senate Judiciary, led off a video conference last week to describe a bill that he and Senators Kesha Ram Hinsdale, Philip Baruth and Becca Balint will be proposing in the next session that would eliminate the defense of qualified immunity for law enforcement personnel accused of violating someone’s civil rights.
Qualified immunity is a judicially created doctrine that shields government officials, including police officers, from being held personally liable for constitutional violations for money damages under federal law so long as the officials did not violate “clearly established” law.
Organized by the Vermont ACLU, Sen. Sears addressed a virtual gathering of people about the effort to strip that protection.
He referenced the George Floyd incident in Minneapolis from May 2020 in which Floyd was killed by police and said in the wake of that tragedy state government has been working to reassess the civil justice system.
“The George Floyd tragedy has inspired us all to dig deeper,” he said.
Past legislation has looked at use of force laws, said Sen. Sears, and now it’s time for people who have been victimized by police misconduct to “to get their day in court.”
In a current draft form, the bill “proposes to create a private right of action against law enforcement officers for violations of Vermont constitutional, statutory, and common law rights. This bill also proposes to waive the use of qualified immunity as a defense…”
Joining Sen. Sears for the conference on Dec. 15 were several speakers all in favor of seeing the immunity doctrine struck for police.
“The problem of qualified immunity,” said Indi Schoenherr of ACLU Vermont, “is that it shields law enforcement officers committing bad acts from a civil response that would hold them accountable.”
She said qualified immunity undermines police accountability and perpetuates systemic oppression. “It’s another facet of systemic racism in our legal system,” she said.
Jay Schweikert, from the Cato Institute, an American libertarian think tank headquartered in Washington, D.C., was also on the conference call and said the existence of qualified immunity creates a public perception of police in which they all feel they are above the law.
“This doctrine actually hurts the law enforcement community itself,” he said. “It undermines public trust and confidence in law enforcement.”
Sears said the proposed legislation would have “little to no impact” on most police officers because most police officers are professional in how they perform their duties.
“Like most people I support police officers,” he said. “My focus is not on tearing down police officers.”
He said there needs to be a way for people harmed by bad behavior to be compensated for their injuries. It’s a way to access civil justice.
“Good law enforcement depends on community trust, and this reform is an important step in advancing that trust,” said Sen. Sears.
Also supportive of the effort to eliminate qualified immunity are Ben Cohen & Jerry Greenfield, who are part of the National Campaign to End Qualified Immunity, which Cohen described as a coalition of over 2,500 business leaders, athletes and retired law enforcement officers.
“The essence of what we’re all saying is if we want to have good cops we need to prosecute bad cops,” said Cohen. “If you don’t have accountability you ain’t got nothing.”
Sen. Joe Benning, of Lyndon, who serves on Senate Judiciary with Sears, was not part of the video conference. He said Sen. Sears asked him to co-sponsor the bill and Benning declined. He said such a legislative effort is all about timing, and now is not the time.
“There is such a thing as proper timing and in the midst of a discussion of defunding the police and at a time when (police) recruitment is way down I cannot justify pursuing this conversation right now,” he said.
He spoke about how the challenges of low enforcement numbers struck close to home in recent months.
“We almost could not have a fair this year because we could not find security,” said Benning, referencing the struggles the Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department has had in getting and keeping deputies.
He also said it’s not a topic that should be debated and discussed in a virtual space. It needs to be done in person. “This should be a long process that requires negotiating with people face-to-face,” he said.
He referenced efforts in some communities and states to defund police agencies. “It is the wrong time period to be having this conversation with that as the backdrop.”
Benning, who serves as a criminal defense attorney, has been a lawyer for 38 years, and he said that it is true that certain officers can step outside the law in carrying out their sworn duty to serve and protect.
He referenced the George Floyd incident. “There are blatant situations that make it clear that an officer has gone way beyond their responsibility,” he said.
Benning said the issue should be addressed, just not this session.
“A blanket qualified immunity does not make sense at all, but there are gray areas and that takes a lot of work when you are legislating,” said Benning. “The optics of having this conversation at this moment in time leaves me feeling very uncomfortable.”
