NORTH COUNTRY, N.H. — The most expensive Senate District One campaign in history is drawing to a close.
Less than a week before the general election, Republican Carrie Gendreau of Littleton and Democrat Edith Tucker of Randolph have combined with raising over $230,000 and spending more than $190,000, according to Nov. 2 campaign finance reports.
It is the costliest Senate One race to date, eclipsing the fundraising totals for candidates in 2018 and 2020 (both under $200,000).
Money is pouring into the race for a reason.
Senate District One is one of eight open seats with no incumbent running in the current election cycle. Those eight seats are key to Senate control. Two years ago the Senate flipped from a 14-10 Democratic advantage to a 14-10 Republican majority.
ENTERING THE FINAL STRETCH
Over the past two weeks, Gendreau has out-raised Tucker 19,650 to $15,550 and out-spend Tucker $33,600 to $30,500.
During that span, Gendreau’s top donors were the New Hampshire Senate Republican PAC ($7,443) and the State Employee Rights Campaign Committee ($5,000) while Tucker’s contributions came from New Hampshire Building and Construction Trades ($5,000), COPE AFL/CIO ($2,500), and Everytown For Gun Safety ($2,0000)
Since Oct. 19, Gendreau invested heavily in mailing (nearly $20,000), television ($10,300) and radio ($2,500) while Tucker donated $21,300 to the N.H. Senate Democratic Caucus and spent $9,000 on radio.
Gendreau, the vice chair of the Littleton Select Board, opened the campaign with a 9-to-1 fundraising lead over Tucker, but since then her momentum has slowed.
Forty percent of Gendreau’s funds ($37,290) were transferred from the campaign coffers of former state Sen. Erin Hennessey, a fellow Republican who chose not to run and dissolved her political committee.
Tucker, who represents the Coos 5 district in the New Hampshire House, soon caught up.
Tucker raised more money than her opponent over the course of the campaign ($118,680 to $114,790) and has more cash on hand ($21,000 to $20,000) as of Nov. 2.
THE COST TO BE THE BOSS
Winning candidates in Senate District One have steadily increased their fundraising in the past 20 years.
The following are the winners, year they won, and the amount the raised: Republican Fred King (1998, $18,290); Republican Harold Burns (2000, $31,900); Republican John Gallus (2002, $58,671; 2004, $38,047; 2006, $42,207; 2008, $54,649; 2010, $49,210); Democrat Jeff Woodburn (2012, $53,530; 2014, $86,064; 2016, $147,781); Republican David Starr (2018, $3,383) and Hennessey (2020, $73,499), according to state records.
Since 1998, the Senate One candidate who raised the most money has won 7 out of 11 times.
The four candidates who raised less and still prevailed (all Republican) are as follows: Burns in 2000, Gallus in 2004 and 2008, and Starr in 2018.
COOS 4 HOUSE
(Carroll, Jefferson, Kilkenny, Whitefield)
Suzy Colt, D-Whitefield, has out-raised opponent Seth King, R-Whitefield, by margins of $275 to $25 over the past two weeks and $5,370 to $1,850 for the campaign.
Since Oct. 19, Colt has outspent King $1,130 to $260, with more than half of her spending on newspaper ads.
She also has approximately $1,370 cash on hand; King has $240.
