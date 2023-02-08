Legislators trying to prevent tax money from going to families choosing religious schools in Vermont propose to clamp down on school choice, restricting the flow of public dollars to private schools.
The language of Senate bill 66 provides for funding to some non-public schools but with limiting criteria. Tuition to local independent high schools Lyndon Institute and St. Johnsbury Academy may be safe based on the criteria.
The same cannot be said for other local independent schools.
Upon learning about the four criteria for a non-public school to receive tuition for students, Thaddeus Stevens School Director Julie Hansen said, “Our school doesn’t meet any of those. I don’t know any of the small independents that do.”
Among the criteria for designation that Hansen finds troubling is a requirement that teachers at the schools hold a teaching certificate.
“There’s no evidence that a licensed administrator or teacher is better,” she said. “We want to hire specialists; I want a math teacher who knows math - not educational theory.”
Riverside School Head of School Roy Starling said passage of S. 66 would mean enrollment would fall and the overall complexion of the school would change for the worse. “This cuts hard for me,” he said. “It’s really important to me that we’re not an elitist school.”
Said Nathan Bradshaw, East Burke School’s head of school, “(S. 66) would completely end our school as it exists.”
East Burke School serves high schoolers. Currently there are 11 students enrolled there and 10 of them are funded exclusively by public tuition.
“We are intentionally small to serve students who need a smaller environment,” Bradshaw said. “That’s exactly the type of school that this bill would eliminate.”
Thaddeus Stevens, in East Burke, is an independent school serving pre-kindergarten through 8th grade. Current enrollment is 37 students Riverside School is located on Lily Pond Road in Lyndonville. It also serves students from pre-k to 8th grade. There are 120 students there.
Parents who live in towns with no public school currently have the choice to have their children attend schools like Thaddeus Stevens or Riverside. Should S. 66 become law, families in towns like Kirby or East Haven who currently have students attending in either of the schools would receive no state tuition assistance. Accessing tax money for education would mean attending a public school in a surrounding town.
Mill Moore, executive director of the Vermont Independent Schools Association, said S. 66 would end a long-standing effective educational system in the state.
“S.66 would completely dismantle a system that has successfully delivered high-quality educational opportunities for rural Vermont students for well over a century,” he said in an email.
He said the proposed bill is an example of an expanding divide between the rural and the urban parts of the state; it will cost rural families educational opportunities.
“Rather than taking opportunities away from students and creating division, we should be working together to strengthen Vermont’s education system for all Vermont students,” he said.
Starling said, “This is really something that targets the most rural communities.”
Both Hansen and Starling said they have invited lawmakers to their schools to see first-hand the educational role the schools play in a rural landscape.
“I would welcome them to see what we do and to see what our commitments are to the children of the Northeast Kingdom,” said Hansen.
Lawmakers in the Senate and the House believe the state currently has a school tuition system that would require public money be used to pay for education at schools considered religious. This became an issue when the U.S. Supreme Court decided a case out of Maine.
To avoid this, legislators are seeking changes to the current system. S. 66 addresses the issue by ending the system of school choice and its mix of independent schools.
Supporting the bill is a group called the Education Equity Alliance, which is made up of the Vermont NEA, the Vermont Principals’ Association, the Vermont Superintendents Association and the Vermont School Boards Association.
“To the greatest extent possible, the bill is a stabilizing response to the change made by the Supreme Court,” said Sue Ceglowski, the executive director of the Vermont School Boards Association. “The bill maintains historic community choice while modernizing Vermont’s public education system to align with both Vermont and US Constitutional requirements. It also provides safeguards for students and taxpayers.”
Ceglowski said the bill maintains the “historic academies” in the state, of which St. Johnsbury Academy is one, but Academy Headmaster Sharon Howell has concerns.
“The bill threatens our independence by placing restrictions on our receipt of public tuition and essentially removing the category of ‘approved independent school’ from the educational landscape,” she said. “Accepting ‘designation’ potentially involves accepting all public school regulations.”
Howell said if receiving the state tuition dollars means the Academy needs to become a public school, the Academy will be forced to continue without the state funding.
“We are not and will not become a public school,” she said. “Our independence is at the heart of what our school is able to achieve.”
Howell spoke to members of the Senate Education Committee on Jan. 27, before the bill’s submission. On the committee is Martine Gulick, a Democrat from Burlington, who is a sponsor of S.66. Howell said she hoped to communicate a successful model of education under the current system.
“I wanted them to understand the depth, breadth, and vibrancy of the education the Academy is able to offer to students, in exchange for public tuition comparable to that of other schools around the state,” she said.
The leaders of area independent schools say what they offer is effective and is something their students need.
“Small independent schools are providing an educational opportunity for students that just don’t fit into a large public school setting,” said Hansen. “We can give them one-on-one attention and see them as individuals.”
Said Starling, “I feel like we’ve been doing a really good job … I don’t know of another school in Vermont whose test scores went up during the pandemic.”
