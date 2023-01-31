Senator Gendreau Sponsors Bill To Reauthorize Small Business Grants That Benefit North Country

Daley Frenette, New Hampshire Senate majority caucus director, speaks on behalf of state Sen. Carrie Gendreau, R-Littleton, at a public hearing at the statehouse on Tuesday on a bill sponsored by Gendreau. Senate Bill 125 seeks to reauthorize state grants to regional development corporations to help small businesses.
More details have been released about a bill that aims to boost small, local businesses through such benefits as technological assistance, website development, business consulting, and more.
Senate Bill 125, sponsored by state Sen. Carrie Gendreau, R-Littleton, went to a short public hearing at the New Hampshire statehouse in Concord on Tuesday.
The bill reauthorizes a grant program for New Hampshire’s nonprofit regional development corporations (RDCs) and would make an annual appropriation to the New Hampshire Business Finance Authority to provide grants to the RDCs for a period of 10 years.
Two of the states’ 10 RDCs are in the North Country — the Coos Economic Development Corp. and the Grafton Regional Development Corp.
Speaking on behalf of Gendreau, who was unable to attend the hearing, was Daley Frenette, the New Hampshire Senate majority caucus director.
“This bill establishes a $200,000 annual appropriation to the Business Finance Authority for the purpose of providing grants to the regional development corporations for a 10-year period,” he said. “These development corporations are important economic engines, especially for the North Country.”
A co-sponsor of SB 125 is state Sen. Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro.
“This bill should be, at least, identical to the bill I filed last year, which was incorporated into the budget that also funded $200,000 for the RDCs in the previous budget,” said Bradley.
The bill establishes the $200,000 annual appropriation to the BFA for the purpose of providing equal grants to the RDCs.
The appropriation is effective as of July 1 of this year and has a prospective repeal date of June 30, 2033.
