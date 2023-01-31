Senator Gendreau Sponsors Bill To Reauthorize Small Business Grants That Benefit North Country
Daley Frenette, New Hampshire Senate majority caucus director, speaks on behalf of state Sen. Carrie Gendreau, R-Littleton, at a public hearing at the statehouse on Tuesday on a bill sponsored by Gendreau. Senate Bill 125 seeks to reauthorize state grants to regional development corporations to help small businesses.

More details have been released about a bill that aims to boost small, local businesses through such benefits as technological assistance, website development, business consulting, and more.

Senate Bill 125, sponsored by state Sen. Carrie Gendreau, R-Littleton, went to a short public hearing at the New Hampshire statehouse in Concord on Tuesday.

