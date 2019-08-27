LITTLETON – U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-New Hampshire, will host a town hall in Littleton Thursday to take questions from constituents and provide an update on efforts to lower health care costs, expand middle class opportunity, support innovative businesses, and keep communities safe.
Prior to Thursday’s town hall at 5:30 p.m. at the Littleton Opera House, Senator Hassan will meet with small businesses owners in Conway, Bethlehem, and Littleton.
