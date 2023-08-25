Senator Hassan Tours College’s New Advanced Manufacturing Lab in Littleton

U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan tours White Mountains Community College’s New Advanced Manufacturing Lab in Littleton on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. Melanie Robbins, Director of Academic Centers at White Mountains Community College, and Chuck Lloyd, the President of the College, are her tour guides. (Contributed Photo)

LITTLETON – Sen. Maggie Hassan toured White Mountains Community College’s New Advanced Manufacturing Lab in Littleton on Wednesday and discussed efforts to ensure that New Hampshire students have the training needed to obtain good-paying jobs.

“White Mountains Community College’s Advanced Manufacturing Lab is a shining example of what today’s workforce training should look like — preparing students for in-demand jobs that our businesses need to fill,” said Senator Hassan. “It was great to tour the lab and hear from its leaders, and I will continue to work across the aisle in the Senate to support career pathway programs.”

