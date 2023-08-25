Senator Hassan Tours College’s New Advanced Manufacturing Lab in Littleton

U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan tours White Mountains Community College’s New Advanced Manufacturing Lab in Littleton on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. Melanie Robbins, Director of Academic Centers at White Mountains Community College, and Chuck Lloyd, the President of the College, are her tour guides. (Contributed Photo)
LITTLETON – Sen. Maggie Hassan toured White Mountains Community College’s New Advanced Manufacturing Lab in Littleton on Wednesday and discussed efforts to ensure that New Hampshire students have the training needed to obtain good-paying jobs.
“White Mountains Community College’s Advanced Manufacturing Lab is a shining example of what today’s workforce training should look like — preparing students for in-demand jobs that our businesses need to fill,” said Senator Hassan. “It was great to tour the lab and hear from its leaders, and I will continue to work across the aisle in the Senate to support career pathway programs.”
During the tour, she spoke with Melanie Robbins, Director of Academic Centers at White Mountains Community College, and Chuck Lloyd, the President of the College, as well as other representatives from the Advanced Manufacturing Lab.
Senator Hassan has worked in a bipartisan effort in the Senate to invest in workforce development and education programs and last year helped secure a $1.2 million grant for White Mountains Community College to support access to post-secondary education for rural students in northern New Hampshire. Senator Hassan also helped pass into law the year-end government funding bill, which included a $75 million increase to Perkins programs, which directly support career and technical education programs across New Hampshire.
