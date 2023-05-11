Senator Kitchel Urges Governor To Abandon Newbury Detention Facility Plan

Sen. Jane Kitchel recently sent a letter to Gov. Phil Scott encouraging him to abandon the state’s plan to locate secure juveniles in Newbury.
A Danville resident whose senatorial district includes the town of Newbury, Sen. Kitchel sent the letter on May 5, stating the relationship between the state and the town of Newbury is “beyond repair” with respect to the state’s effort to site a high-security facility for justice-involved youth there.
The town’s unwavering opposition to the plan to convert property at 487 Stevens Place into a secure space for juveniles who behave criminally began in November 2021 when the Newbury Development Review Board rejected the proposal because of zoning concerns. More recently, a town-wide vote was taken on Town Meeting Day asking voters if the select board should officially communicate the town’s opposition. The vote was overwhelmingly in favor to send the rejection letter (601 to 56), and it was something Sen. Kitchel cited as a reason for the state to walk away from the Newbury facility plan. She called it a clear message of the “fractured relationship” the town has with the state over the issue.
The property at 487 Stevens Place, which includes 280 acres, is owned by Vermont Permanency Initiative Inc.; the Vermont Department for Children and Families proposes to lease the space for the secure housing of boys. Plans call for VPI to operate a six-bed secure residential and detention facility for boys between the ages of 11 and 17.
Townspeople say the location for the facility is wrong. It’s too remote, they say, at the end of an unmaintained Class 4 road and in a conservation district designed for agricultural, forestry and residential uses.
The lack of law enforcement in the town also makes Newbury the wrong choice, according to the town. Police coverage is Vermont State Police based 23 miles away in St. Johnsbury and through a limited contract with the Orange County Sheriff’s Dept.
The state has been unwilling to shift its focus away from Newbury as a juvenile detention location. They appealed the DRB decision to the Environmental Court where a judge sided with their argument that the town by law can’t say no to a residential care or group home. The town appealed that decision to the supreme court, arguing that state’s plan in Newbury is much more significant and potentially hazardous to the community than a “residential care or group home.”
The supreme court has yet to rule, but regardless of the outcome, it wouldn’t be right to move forward with the Newbury plan, Sen. Kitchel noted. “Setting aside the legal appeal currently before the Vermont Supreme Court, the State’s inability to work constructively with the Town of Newbury remains,” she wrote.
Her letter to Gov. Scott notes that funding appropriated by Legislature - where Sen. Kitchel was directly involved as chair of Senate Appropriations - to create a juvenile facility is not site specific. She urged the governor to use the money elsewhere.
State officials and people close to the issue of safely housing boys who need secure supervision have been working to find a new location since Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center in Essex closed in 2020.
Among the recipients of Sen. Kitchel’s letter were the town’s select board members. They wasted no time in getting together to formally acknowledge it and respond to it. Chair Alma Roystan called for an emergency meeting on Sunday, a day of the week rarely used for public meetings.
“We thought it was fairly urgent to respond to it as quickly as possible,” she said.
Roystan said the letter from the veteran senator is welcomed support. “We are pleased that she is speaking up to support the townspeople.”
The town’s statement expresses recognition that the state needs a secure facility and that effective group homes in residential surroundings be available for Vermonters with disabilities, but the state’s insistence that the proposal for Stevens Place is a group home is a “mischaracterization.”
“Anyone reviewing VPI’s zoning application would immediately recognize that this facility is intended to hold juveniles in the custody of the Department for Children and Families and the Department of Corrections in a highly secure and isolated location, away from the larger society … with bulletproof windows, remotely locked doors, security fencing, and infrared cameras to prevent escape,” the statement notes.
Roystan said time will tell if the senator’s letter to Gov. Scott benefits the town and the site selection is withdrawn.
“I have no way of knowing whether the governor will pay attention (to Sen. Kitchel’s request) or not,” said Roystan. “All we can do is all we can do.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.