Senator Kitchel Urges Governor To Abandon Newbury Detention Facility Plan

Sen. Jane Kitchel, D-Caledonia, presides over a meeting of the Senate Appropriations Committee in late March, taking testimony on the proposed budget for the Agency of Natural Resources. (Contributed Photo by Vince Illuzzi)

Sen. Jane Kitchel recently sent a letter to Gov. Phil Scott encouraging him to abandon the state’s plan to locate secure juveniles in Newbury.

A Danville resident whose senatorial district includes the town of Newbury, Sen. Kitchel sent the letter on May 5, stating the relationship between the state and the town of Newbury is “beyond repair” with respect to the state’s effort to site a high-security facility for justice-involved youth there.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments