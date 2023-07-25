ST. JOHNSBURY — Joining a celebration of the new Patrick and Marcelle Leahy Suite at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital on Tuesday were Patrick and Marcelle Leahy.
The recently retired United States Senator and his wife were honored by celebrants at the gathering to mark the completion of the hospital’s new mental health support area. Sen. Leahy is credited with helping secure a $3 million Congressionally Directed Spending grant to build the expansion.
“We recognized that the current emergency department just could not meet our community’s needs, especially for those with mental health crisis,” said NVRH CEO Shawn Tester to a gathering of project well-wishers that included several Northeast Kingdom legislators.
The hospital has been using its nine Emergency Department exam rooms for both mental health patients and people seeking emergency medical care. The rooms offer limited space for a family member or caregiver in the room when providers and nurses are treating the patient. If the patient is experiencing a mental health crisis, a “patient observer” must also be in the room 24/7.
“Frankly, I cannot think of a less therapeutic physical environment for a patient with acute psychosis,” said Dr. Ryan Sexton, the emergency department medical director. “It’s truly heartbreaking for our staff and myself to witness patients as their condition worsens, despite our best efforts, because they’re restricted to an eight by eight-foot curtain space for weeks awaiting transfer.”
The new mental health support area includes four patient rooms with exterior windows, a restroom, a shower room, a staff area, and a social room.
“This four-bed addition adds 40 percent increased capacity to our current treatment space,” said Dr. Sexton. “It’s huge. The expansion will offer a large socialization recreation room where patients can step away from the treatment space to decompress, converse with staff, other patients and family members… These are luxuries we don’t have for our patients today. This expansion will be a game changer for NVRH in our community.”
Three of the rooms are dedicated. Tester shared with the audience that the social room is dedicated to Anita, Alivia, Alaiza and David Roth. Patient Room 310 is dedicated to Benjamin McCormack and Patient Room 311 is dedicated to Lynne Carpenter.
Tester welcomed Senator Leahy to the microphone to address the gathering of celebrants. “In honor of Senator Leahy’s sponsorship of the grant that made this new space possible, as well as the lifelong public service to the state of Vermont, which we know was possible due to the unwavering support of Marcel, we are pleased to formally announce that this new mental health area of our emergency department has been named the Patrick and Marcelle Leahy Suite.”
Senator Leahy described the moment he suggested to fellow Senate Appropriations committee members the money to support NVRH’s mental heath support project. “Republicans and Democrats on the committee signed up,” he said.
He said providing a safe and comfortable space for people experiencing mental health emergencies and the staff to support them is something everyone can understand and support.
“[It] has nothing to do with your political background or your religious background,” said Senator Leahy. “That has to do with your sense of humanity.”
Following remarks, NVRH Board Chair Mary Parent gathered officials for a ceremonial ribbon-cutting near the entranceway to the new space. Gold-handled scissors were distributed and the moment was marked by the ribbon-slashing.
The space was open for people to tour. Several commented how nice it was to see windows in the patient rooms. The Roths were told that the social room furniture and wall decoration are still being discussed and they’re welcome to give input.
“Dave and I just want to be helpful,” said Anita about their support of the mental health support area. “What they’ve done so far is incredible.”
Tester said he expects the Certificate of Occupancy within a week for the Leahy Suite and that the space will likely be ready to serve patients by the end of August.
On To The Next Thing - Completing The ‘West Wing’
The event was held not only to celebrate the completion of a hospital project but to look forward to the start of the full construction of what is called the West Wing project. The estimated $22 million construction will create 9,000 square of space and renovate another 4,000 square feet.
The celebration on Tuesday marked the commencement of the public fundraising campaign, but part of the cost has already been raised in what the hospital called a successful “silent or leadership (fundraising) phase.” Two seven-figure pledges were made in that phase, helping to raise $4.5 million.
Because of the significant contribution of the two anonymous families responsible for the seven-figure pledges, the completed West Wing spaces will be named the Dr. David Toll Emergency Department and the John L. Norris Jr. Laboratory.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.