ST. JOHNSBURY — U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) came to town Sunday afternoon, making a stop outside the Welcome Center one of his five Labor Day Weekend Town Meetings.
“The budgets that we work on in Washington are your budgets,” he said to a large gathering of people. “You pay for them, you get the benefits of them, and I think it’s important that people know what we are trying to do., so that’s why I’m here.”
Sanders is chairman of the budget committee in Washington D.C. He called a budget resolution recently passed in the Senate “the most significant piece of legislation since the 1930s, FDR and the New Deal.” The plan calls for an investment in infrastructure ($550 billion) and a “Reconciliation Bill” ($3.5 trillion) that would address several areas including child care, health care, climate change and housing.
“At a time when we have a massive housing crisis in Vermont and all over the country, this legislation will invest more money in low-income and affordable housing, than any piece of legislation in the history of America,” he said.
Sanders said the money to pay for the bill would come by addressing a “broken tax system” that favors the wealthy.
“I think the time is long overdue for billionaires and large corporations to start paying their fair share of taxes,” he said to applause. “I’ve been asked, will this bill add to the deficit. No it won’t. Every nickle in this bill would come from demanding that those at the top start paying their fair share of taxes.”
Sanders also spoke about the pandemic and praised Vermont for its vaccination rate.
“There’s still a long way to go, and I would appeal to anybody here who has not yet been vaccinated to please get vaccinated – for yourself, your friends and your family. It’s the right thing to do,” he said.
Also speaking at the Welcome Center, were Brandon Burmeister, a 2019 St. Johnsbury Academy grad currently enrolled at NVU Lyndon; Michael Costa, predecessor to Dave Reynolds in St. Johnsbury who did a lot of work on federally qualified health systems; and state Rep. Chip Troiano (Hardwick, Stannard, Walden). Musician Dave Keller performed prior to and after the event.
St. J was one of five stops for Sen. Sanders over the holiday weekend that included stops Saturday in Springfield, Newport and St. Johnsbury on Sunday, and scheduled stops in Brattleboro and Middlebury on Monday, Labor Day. They were all held outdoors. Sanders press secretary Freeland Ellis said some 280 attended the Newport meeting, held at Gardner Park.
