Senators Host Discussion On COVID Business Aid

N.H. Senator Maggie Hassan. (File photo)

Last week, U.S. Senators Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen hosted a public panel on federal COVID-19 relief for small businesses and non profits.

Participants discussed how small businesses and non-profits can access the re-opened Paycheck Protection Program, new relief for performance and entertainment venues, and the Employee Retention Tax Credit as the work to keep their businesses afloat during the pandemic.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments