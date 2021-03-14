A bill to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products was voted out of committee on Friday with advocates promoting future health benefits and opponents critical of the intrusion on adult behavior and fearful of its impact on border businesses.
“It’s just more money going over there (to New Hampshire),” said Jim Rust, owner of Pettyco Junction Country Store.
He and wife, Pam, have owned the store for nearly 25 years. It’s currently the closest store to the New Hampshire border on Route 2. They say rules and regulations that come from the Legislature drive business to New Hampshire.
“Personally, I just don’t know why the Legislature doesn’t just buy us all out,” said Jim Rust.
S.24 is a bill that would make flavored tobacco products illegal. New Hampshire has no law against such products.
The bill was voted out of the Senate Committee on Health and Welfare Friday morning in a close vote, 3 to 2.
Four of the committee members are Democrats. None of the five lives near the border with New Hampshire. Voting for the bill were Chair Sen. Virginia Lyons, a Democrat from Williston; Vice Chair Sen. Ruth Hardy, a Democrat from East Middlebury; and Sen. Cheryl Hooker, a Democrat/Progressive from Rutland. Senators Lyons and Hooker were initial sponsors of the bill.
“It’s a significant public health issue,” said Senator Lyons. “It results in some terrible health outcomes for folks who use these products. (The flavoring) simply makes it feel better to keep smoking.”
One of the concerns that committee members heard in testimony was that menthol flavoring has a disproportionate impact on people of color. Sen. Hardy said the flavor ban would address an example of racial inequity.
“I think it’s an important public health measure that we need to take in order to not only protect young people in Vermont, but to ensure that our public health laws and regulations are racially equitable and we are protecting all Vermonters from the harms of tobacco addiction,” she said.
Voting against the bill were Sen. Ann Cummings, a Democrat from Montpelier, and Sen. Joshua Terenzini, a Republican from Rutland. Senator Cummings said she wasn’t buying the need to ban flavored tobacco on racial grounds. She said if there is a higher percentage of people of color using menthol-flavored tobacco it’s not because the tobacco industry is targeting them more than white people.
“Maybe it’s because their lifestyle is so tense; maybe it’s because of all the things that they have to put up with being afraid of the police stopping them for having a taillight out,” she said. “To say it’s because they’re targeted in advertising implies that people of color can’t make decisions about what’s good for them, that they’re more vulnerable, and I’m not comfortable with that. I think they can make decisions about what’s good for them.”
Sen. Cummings said more money should go to cessation and prevention. She was sympathetic to people who are addicted to products flavored with menthol and said challenges related to the pandemic are only adding more stress to these people. “To remove menthol is cruel,” she said.
Sen. Terenzini’s opposition was based on his view that banning tobacco products while making marijuana more accessible is disingenuous and such a ban interferes with an individual’s choice to make their own life decisions.
“People, especially adults, have the right to make a bad decision,” he said. “I’m not a smoker or a tobacco user, but I think adults do have the right, and if they choose a flavored cigar or chewing tobacco or a menthol cigarette, I think they have the right to do that.”
The bill’s next destination is the Senate Economic Development, Housing & General Affairs Committee. There is no indication when it will make it to the full Senate for a vote, but when and if it does it’s not likely to find much support in the Northeast Kingdom.
“I do not support this bill,” said Sen Russ Hutchins, R-Essex-Orleans, in an email. “Tobacco is legal in all forms. Would this even be debated if pot was considered in this same discussion? They are both as equally harmful to one’s health in my opinion.”
Sen. Joe Benning, R-Caledonia-Orange is also against the bill.
“I’m aware that some support this bill as a way to impact the possibility that some young people will be less likely to move onto smoking,” he said. “But I’m not convinced this is going to work. I suspect it will have a larger impact on our elderly population who still smoke menthol-flavored cigarettes.”
He also believes the ban will hurt border businesses.
“I absolutely believe that this will benefit New Hampshire at the cost of those small mom and pop businesses on the Vermont side,” he said.
Sen. Jane Kitchel agreed.
“I do share the concern that for areas of Vermont that border other states that the primary behavior that will get changed is where Vermonters purchase these products,” she said.
She said the estimated annual revenue loss due to such a prohibition is $6.8 million. “Because tobacco revenues are a funding source for Vermont’s health assistance programs and are used to match federal Medicaid funds, the total fiscal impact is approximately $15 million,” she said.
She said she recognizes the health improvement arguments made in support of the bill but said all factors need to be considered before outlawing products.
“In these days of false dichotomies, a vote against this bill would be considered by some as a vote against public health and protecting youth; however, in my perspective it is a much more complex issue,” she said.
“In an ideal world, investments in education and prevention would equip our youth with the ability to make responsible life decisions whether it be drugs, smoking, vaping or other actions that jeopardize their health,” she said.
Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce Director Darcie McCann said this bill promotes a long-term health benefit that would be more valuable than the loss of sales from the flavored tobacco products.
“I would like it from a health point of view, and we should do everything we can to reduce the use of these products,” she said. “That would help the economy more than anything else.”
