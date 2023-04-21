Lyndon officials appearing before state senators on Friday shared positive reactions to the possibility of the state selling the Caledonia County Airport and gained a well-defined seat at the table for any future sale.

News that the Agency of Transportation is open to selling the airport on Pudding Hill Road in Lyndonville came out Thursday as AOT Secretary Joe Flynn appeared before the senate committees on transportation and institutions. The agency needs legislative approval from the transportation committee to sell the state asset. Northeast Kingdom senators Jane Kitchel and Russ Ingalls serve on the committee, and in Ingalls’ senate district is the town of Lyndon.

