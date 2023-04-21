Lyndon officials appearing before state senators on Friday shared positive reactions to the possibility of the state selling the Caledonia County Airport and gained a well-defined seat at the table for any future sale.
News that the Agency of Transportation is open to selling the airport on Pudding Hill Road in Lyndonville came out Thursday as AOT Secretary Joe Flynn appeared before the senate committees on transportation and institutions. The agency needs legislative approval from the transportation committee to sell the state asset. Northeast Kingdom senators Jane Kitchel and Russ Ingalls serve on the committee, and in Ingalls’ senate district is the town of Lyndon.
Mostly favorable of the plan to allow a private company to purchase and invest in the airport, senators chose not to act on Flynn’s request immediately, wanting to hear from the town of Lyndon before making any decision.
Less than 24 hours later, Lyndon Select Board Chair Christian Thompson and Lyndon Municipal Administrator appeared via web video before the senators.
Thompson said in the short time that the airport sales possibility became known, he’s had conversations with about a dozen people, and all the responses were positive.
Among the comments, Thompson shared with the committee was one from a man who has been in the area since before the airport was built in 1972. According to Thompson, the man said, “It’s nice to have the state doing something for us and not to us.”
The common theme of all the conversations, Thompson said, was optimism at the prospect of economic development in the area through private entity ownership and investment.
“Any project that could possibly be a ray of hope or be kind of a kick-start for additional economic development, our community is on board with and we as a select board would support,” he said.
One company that has expressed interest in the property is BETA Technologies, a Burlington-based aerospace manufacturer developing all-electric, battery-powered aircraft.
Thompson also told the senators that private ownership would mean the property would become taxable, “which would help all taxpayers in Lyndon,” plus it would benefit the Lyndon Electric Department as a ratepayer.
Additionally, he said, depending upon any industry that could develop at the airport, there could be gains in education and employment as there are four high schools within 30 miles of the airport, plus the Lyndon campus of Northern Vermont University.
“We see this as a positive,” said Thompson. “We’re cautiously optimistic and we are pleased that the legislature is going to be looking at this, and it appears that the process is going to be quite transparent and deliberate.”
He expressed the town’s desire to be part of discussions when a potential buyer makes a purchase proposal. Senator Kitchel pointed out that the state had verbally committed to that, but Sen. Andrew Perchlik suggested that it could be something that’s more formal. Twenty minutes later, it was added to the document that the senators would vote on to authorize the state to move forward with its airport sales effort.
It now states, “The Agency shall consult with the Town of Lyndon on any requests for proposals related to the purchase or lease of the Airport.”
The senators want the state to have the option to negotiate a long-term lease for the property to expand the opportunities of attracting the best fit at the airport. Thompson said the town would prefer it’s a sale and not a lease because the property tax benefit would not exist if the state continued as owner.
Senator Kitchel asked about any concerns raised by airport neighbors and was told by Thompson that in the short time, the possibility of the sale has been public, he has had no conversations with neighbors, but the town is open to that feedback.
“Those will certainly be discussions that we have going forward, and we do plan a proactive outreach to those neighbors,” Thompson said.
He said any time there is change, there likely would be concerns.
“It’s a reality that we all know that whenever the status quo is questioned, whenever new development is proposed, no matter if it’s small or big, there will be some resistance, but we are committed to working through our local zoning and DRB board and getting input from them and trying to minimize the impacts of any development that would happen there,” he said.
Smith said he feels concerns haven’t been expressed because it’s not yet known what a new owner would want to do at the airport.
The state will be meeting with airport users on Monday evening at the airport to discuss the idea. The sale of the airport would require the private owner to maintain the airport for public use. Smith will be at the meeting, while Thompson will conduct a regularly-scheduled select board meeting at the municipal building.
Despite the continued conversations on Friday, the transportation committee delayed its vote on the state’s request until Tuesday, giving a couple more days for feedback on the idea, including any thoughts shared at the airport on Monday evening.
Senator Kitchel said it’s important for the committee to allow a bit more time for the public to respond to the plan.
“We know we have this valuable asset,” she said. “We know it’s under-performing; it’s underutilized … the full potential is not going to come from the state government, so it’s with that spirit that we are moving forward, but we really want to be cognizant of any of the issues that might arise so that it can be done in the most constructive way, and that’s why we want to work with the community as to how this could be developed in the best way forward.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.