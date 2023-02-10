Senators Support Judge’s Confirmation Following Unusual Scrutiny

Orleans County State's Attorney Jennifer Barrett is administered the oath of office for the position of superior court judge by Vermont Gov. Phil Scott in the Statehouse on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Barrett served as state's attorney for Orleans County since 2015. (Contributed Photo)

State senators weighed the testimony of detractors and supporters before supporting the confirmation of a former Orleans County State’s Attorney as a Vermont judge on Friday.

Jennifer Barrett, who served as the state’s attorney in Orleans County from 2015 until last August when Gov. Phil Scott appointed her to be a superior court judge, was the final witness senators in the Judicial committee heard from before deciding unanimously that she should be confirmed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments