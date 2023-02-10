Senators Support Judge’s Confirmation Following Unusual Scrutiny

State senators weighed the testimony of detractors and supporters before supporting the confirmation of a former Orleans County State’s Attorney as a Vermont judge on Friday.
Jennifer Barrett, who served as the state’s attorney in Orleans County from 2015 until last August when Gov. Phil Scott appointed her to be a superior court judge, was the final witness senators in the Judicial committee heard from before deciding unanimously that she should be confirmed.
She sat in the committee room a week ago and listened as witnesses provided reasons why Barrett should or should not serve as a judge. There wasn’t enough time for Barrett to speak on her own behalf so committee Chair Sen. Dick Sears Jr. gave her the time on Friday.
She addressed concerns people had expressed about an aggressive prosecution style.
“I ran (in my first election) on the position that I was going to hold people in the county accountable for their actions in the community, and I did that,” she said.
Voters re-elected her twice after her initial victory in which she beat three other men, including the incumbent.
Barrett challenged complaints that she increased the court’s caseload by not utilizing the diversion program more, which diverts defendants away from the courthouse and into a different process. She said that she, in fact, increased the number of diversions.
“Every year I sent more cases to restorative justice and diversion than I had the year before,” she said. “In 2022, a quarter of the misdemeanors that were filed went to diversion in Orleans County.”
She defended against complaints that she too often sought high bail against defendants by saying she followed the law as a prosecutor, and it was the judge who makes the final decisions on bail.
“I used the tools that were available to me within the statutes. I used my discretion, the wishes of the community to try to protect the public,” she said.
By people opposing her judicial confirmation, Barrett was also criticized for adding to the strain of a huge backlog of cases in Orleans County by not being more flexible and willing to cut better deals with defendants or dismiss the cases outright. In response, she testified that the pandemic, which impacted all county courts, hit Orleans County especially hard because even when courts were reopened, the opening of Orleans County was delayed. She said she tried hard to find solutions to get trials happening again for Orleans County defendants.
In an earlier testimony before the Judiciary Committee, Barrett’s former courtroom foe, long-time criminal defense attorney David Sleigh said he and Barrett fought together in their efforts to get the wheels of justice turning again in Orleans County.
“We joined together to expose what we thought was a recalcitrant and perhaps obfuscating judiciary in our joint effort to try to get jury trials restored in Orleans County after the pandemic,” he said. “She fought hard to get the courts open.”
In giving his endorsement for Barrett as a judge, Sleigh said that while they were adversaries in court cases, he fully allied with her when it comes to her confirmation as a judge. He spoke of her “incredible work ethic,” her “respect for the system, for the process and the other litigants,” her “enormous energy and enormous enthusiasm” and her “integrity.”
He also spoke in defense of Barrett against claims that she should be rejected as a judge based on the past behavior of her husband, Lewis Hatch, a former state trooper, who was accused of racial bias in policing. Hatch was fired in 2016. A case that went to the Vermont Supreme Court, Zullo v. Vermont, determined Hatch had violated a Black driver’s right against unlawful search and seizure.
Kelly Green, a criminal defense attorney from Randolph who works for the state Office of the Defender General, testified last week against Barrett’s confirmation. Among her reasons was Barrett’s public response to support Hatch while the case against him was being litigated.
Sleigh was critical of the criticism.
“If my wife was accused of murder I would do everything in my power to make sure she had the best defense possible, but that would not make me pro-murder,” he said. “It’s inappropriate in any situation to say because someone’s spouse has done something untoward that the other spouse is personally responsible for the other’s action.”
The fact the confirmation of Barrett as a judge took so long is unusual, and the rejection of an appointed judge by Senate judiciary hasn’t happened in at least three decades.
“In my 30-plus years here we have always confirmed the governor’s nominees for judges and magistrates,” said Senator Sears.
Senators Phil Baruth, who serves as President Pro Tem, and Senator Sen. Tanya Vyhovsky, gave Barrett their approval but said it came after serious consideration of the concerns raised against her. They said taking the extra time was necessary and important. Senator Vyhovsky said the intense vetting should happen with every judicial appointee.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.