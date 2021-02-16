A Laconia man is charged with using force to sexually assault a woman in Clarksville and Goffstown man with sexually assaulting a child at a campground in Jefferson in the February round of felony indictments handed up a by grand jury for Coos Superior Court.
Richard A. Card, 34, of North Stratford, was indicted on a Class B felony count each of domestic violence second-degree assault causing serious bodily injury, second-degree assault by strangulation, falsifying physical evidence (two counts), and being a felon in unlawful possession of a weapon.
On Nov. 24 in North Stratford, prosecutors said Card assaulted his intimate partner when he slammed her head into a wall, causing her to suffer a concussion, and strangled her after grabbing her throat.
Card allegedly tried to destroy physical evidence when, believing an investigation was about to commence, he ordered the woman to clean up her blood that had spattered on the wall and window curtains.
He is also accused of possessing a .410-gauge shotgun after previously being convicted of felony robbery in Maine in 2010 and trying to remove it from his residence before police could find it.
Dakota Clifford, 27, of Whitefield, was indicted on a Class B felony count of criminal mischief.
On Dec. 25 in Whitefield, prosecutors said Clifford purposely damaged a vehicle belonging to Kyler Kenison and caused more than $1,500 in damage.
Heather S. Dodge, 33, and Jeff E. Miller, 38, both of Dalton, were indicted on a Class A felony count of possession methamphetamine on Nov. 12 in Lancaster, after previously being convicted in Coos Superior Court in 2018 of possessing meth.
Michael A. Gould, 67, of Laconia, faces two special class felony counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault for using force to compel a 26-year-old woman in Clarksville to perform a sex act on him and perform an act on her without her consent, and when prosecutors said she told him “no” several times.
Jesse S. Mason, 30, of West Stewartstown, is charged with four Class B felony counts of assaulting a fellow inmate on Oct. 20 while an inmate himself at the Coos County House of Corrections.
Mason allegedly punched and kicked the inmate in the face with his knee and placed him in a headlock.
Timothy M. Nugent, 34, of Colebrook, was indicted in a Class A felony count of possessing a quantity of fentanyl on Nov. 2, 2019, at the Coos County House of Corrections in West Stewartstown, after previously being convicted of felony drug possession with the intent to sell in September 2016 at Coos Superior Court.
John C. Pratt, 75, of Goffstown, was indicted on three special class felony counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault on a child.
Between May 2015 and September 2016, prosecutors said Prat knowingly engaged in a pattern of sexual assault when he touched an 8-year-old girl inappropriately and forced her to touch him on more than one occasion when she and her family were staying at the Fort Jefferson Campground.
Lacey P. Royal, 20, of West Stewartstown, was indicted on four Class B felony counts of possessing fentanyl and oxycodone without prescriptions and possessing methamphetamine (two counts) on June 24 in Colebrook.
Brittany Lee Stinson, 29, of Dalton, was indicted on a Class B felony count of possessing a without a prescription a quantity of fentanyl on Oct. 4 near the Lancaster Fairgrounds.
Daniel F. Dion, 58, of Milan, was indicted on a Class B felony count of domestic violence second-degree assault and two Class B felony counts of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
On Nov. 22, Dion allegedly strangled his intimate partner when he crossed her arms onto her throat and pushed down and threatened her when he came at her with both a sword and a spear and made stabbing motions.
