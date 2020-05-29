Senior Living Community Advances In Littleton

LITTLETON — Although some things are on hold because of the pandemic, the senior living community proposed for St. Johnsbury Road in Littleton is advancing.
On May 19, Granite Senior Services, the residential care facility that will feature independent living in multi-family dwellings, assisted living in apartments, and memory care in apartment-style living with full-time care providers, gained approvals by the planning board.
Planners approved a lot line adjustment that Tom Smith, agent for the project, said would better suit the future plan for the lots.
The second lot will become 17 acres and the third 6.37 acres, said Smith, according to the planning board meeting minutes.
Wetland areas will be identified and a building at the 1262 St. Johnsbury Rd./Route 135 property, a Masonic lodge built in 2011, will be removed.
Planners also approved a request for a subdivision for additional sites.
Smith presented the post-lot line adjustment plan that shows the property having an assisted living facility associated with a medical building, with Lot 2 showing the building locations and a driveway.
The interior road is 24-feet wide and the facility will have an on-site manager to handle trash removal and snow plowing.
Don Bouchard, the civil engineer with Horizons Engineering for the project, said he will be working with the town for water and sewer connections.
The road will be maintained by the facility and not by the town, he said.
A wetlands application was submitted last week to the state and Bouchard said he is awaiting a response from the state about what needs to be done for wetlands mitigation.
Planners also reviewed a request for a commercial review.
The medical facility will be a two-story building with a walkout on the south side and a nearby pond for storm water. Retaining walls more than 6 feet high are needed and will be addressed by the ZBA, said Bouchard.
Planners were supportive of the idea and decided no vote for a commercial review was needed.
A request for a special exception to allow the retaining walls exceeding six feet in height went to zoners on Tuesday.
In February, the ZBA granted a special exception to Granite Senior Services to build a nursing home and an elderly congregate care facility in a rural zone.
The plan seeks to provide housing for more than 100 residents, and the medical facility would serve both on-site residents, as well as non-residents from the greater Littleton community.
Colebrook-based contractor Dan Hebert is the contractor for the project, which still needs to obtain several state permits.
In the plan are independent living units in multi-family dwellings, assisted living units (about 24 beds) in apartments, and memory care units (12 to 24 beds) in apartment-style living with full-time care providers.
If all works out according to schedule, the plan is to advance the permitting this spring and summer and begin site work in the autumn with possible construction through the winter to arrive at a completed facility ready for occupancy in the summer or fall of 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.