LYNDONVILLE — About a dozen senior citizens lined the entry to the Darling Inn apartments where the Lyndon area senior meal site is hosted on Tuesday.
The people had arrived for the return of the meal site’s in-person, sit-down service in the historic building’s dining room after a year of pandemic. Everyone, including the musicians who came to play, were thrilled to be back.
Among the seniors who turned out to take in the music and the meal (roast beef, mashed potatoes, corn and more) were Pat and Rose Sylvain, ages 80 and 78, respectively, of St. Johnsbury.
Their daughter, Diane Coburn, manages the meal site in St. Johnsbury at the St. Johnsbury House, where the dining room has also been shuttered since the pandemic struck.
The Sylvains said they found out about the Darling Inn meal site re-opening on Tuesday “in the newspaper,” and said they had come to the Lyndonville meal site because of the musicians who were featured for the first day of the sit-down dining room service.
“It’s been terrible,” said Rose Sylvain, of seniors missing the sit-down meals at the local meal sites, as well as the entertainment provided by beloved local musicians who perform every week, and the socialization.
Leann Quapaw and Che Newell, friends of the Sylvains, and ages 68 and 78 respectively, also St. Johnsbury residents, were attending the meal site at the Darling Inn for the first time, having been invited by their friends to join them.
Meal site manager Cindy Santaw-Brown was welcomed with hugs and smiles by most of the diners as they entered the room, or she offered warm embraces as she moved around the dining room for the first time in more than a year.
“Oh my god, it’s wonderful,” said Santaw-Brown, “I missed them so much. I’m so happy … I missed my people.”
Linda Langmaid, 74, of Lyndonville, said, “We missed this place!”
Santaw-Brown retorted, “I know you did, she called every week to ask when we were going to re-open!”
According to Meg Burmeister, executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging, meal sites in West Burke, Danville, Lyndonville, South Ryegate, West Barnet all reopened this week. All other sites continue with home-delivered meals or pick up meals as they have done throughout the pandemic, she said.
“We’re forever thankful for the meal sites/senior centers for providing exceptional care to helping our elders get thru the pandemic safely and well fed,” said Burmeister.
The website for the NEK Council on Aging is: https://www.nekcouncil.org/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.