Memorial Day observance in St. Johnsbury will be a close-to-normal experience this year after COVID altered the event in 2020.
People are encouraged to turn out on Sunday in town to help commemorate the day by pausing to remember people who died while serving in the military. As usual American Legion Post 58 will take the lead on St. Johnsbury’s public observance of Memorial Day.
“It’s important to us being veterans to honor the fallen heroes, the people who lost their lives fighting for the country and our freedom,” said Mike O’Brien, Post 58 commander.
Last year the American Legion held a dedication ceremony for a monument that now honors St. Johnsbury people who were killed in combat since World War II. Three names are on the monument: Sgt. Paul D. Lacroix, SP4 Bruce A. Paquette and 2nd Lt. Joseph D. Fortin. Lacroix (1970) and Paquette (1967) were killed in Vietnam. Fortin was killed in Iraq in 2009.
The ceremony was held outside in Courthouse Park with COVID-19 precautions in place. Restrictions imposed because of the pandemic last year did prevent the parade, a Courthouse Park St. Johnsbury Band performance and the post-parade chicken barbecue at the Legion on Maple Street.
This year, the parade, the band and the barbecue are back.
The Legion’s commemoration of the day begins at 9 a.m. on Veterans Memorial Bridge with a brief ceremony. The police department advises motorists to expect delays in crossing the bridge as travel could be briefly reduced to one lane. Soon after the bridge event, parade participants will be gathering near the Father Lively Center on Summer Street, preparing for the start of the parade at 10:30 a.m.
The parade route will go to Main Street and continue south to the Courthouse Park for a ceremony at which John McClaughry, Legion member and Marine veteran, will give a speech.
Also returning to the park on Memorial Day will be the St. Johnsbury Band, which couldn’t perform last year due to the pandemic fears and precautions. Beginning at about 10:30 a.m., the band will perform a concert of patriotic marches and historic music from World War I and World War II. During the observance, a medley of armed service songs will be offered to recognize and honor the sacrifice of the men and women in each branch of service.
“Last year was the first time that the band did not participate in the Memorial Day observance in over 100 years due to COVID-19,” said Dave Hare in an email.
The band’s performance on Sunday will kick off a season of events after being silenced by the pandemic last summer.
Following the ceremony, O’Brien said, participants will go to the Legion property on Maple Street for a brief ceremony, which will be followed by a chicken barbecue provided by the Sons of the American Legion with assistance from the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. The luncheon is open to the public. There is a fee.
O’Brien was recently named to his second stint as commander of Post 58. A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, he follows Angela Marshall who served as commander.
Other NEK Observances
• In Barnet, Memorial Day observances will be held on Sunday. The first one will be at the Passumpsic Village memorial at 9 a.m. The second will be at the Barnet Village memorial at 9:30 a.m. VFW Post 793 and the Auxiliary will be part of the ceremonies. A bugler will play Taps. There will be a prayer and a speaker. David Rock will play the bagpipes.
• The American Legion Post 30 in Lyndon will gather at Veteran Memorial Park for a brief ceremony at 10 a.m. on Monday. The public is encouraged to attend. A luncheon is open to the public at the Legion property on Route 5 following the ceremony.
• The American Legion, Newport Unit 21, will hold a public ceremony in Gardner Park at 10 a.m. on Monday. A luncheon will be served at the American Legion building on Veterans Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.