After a month of combing through scores of items stolen from cars, the man accused of breaking into 50-plus vehicles in four North Country towns during a mid-summer burglary spree has been arrested and formally charged.
Logan Haff, 28, of Bethlehem, who faces 43 misdemeanor counts in Franconia alone, turned himself to Franconia police on Saturday after an arrest warrant was issued from the Franconia and Sugar Hill police departments.
Haff, who was arrested by Franconia Officer First Class Caitlyn Barnum, is scheduled to appear in Littleton District Court on Nov. 8.
“In Franconia, he’s been charged with 22 criminal trespasses and 21 thefts,” Franconia Police Chief Mac Cashin said Tuesday. “That represents the amount of victims that we have and the feeling that it’s necessary to represent all of the victims in our jurisdiction. That’s why we charged for each individual vehicle that was gone through or violated.”
The Sugar Hill Police Department filed one charge to represent the victim in that jurisdiction.
“Officer Barnum is the one who applied for the warrant,” said Cashin. “She did the lion’s share of the investigative work, did the search warrant for the vehicle, and did a very good job of matching the property that was seized with the property that was stolen.”
Most items seized have since been matched to their rightful owners.
“Unfortunately, until the case is done with, those are all entered in as evidence and need to be held until the case is disposed of,” said Cashin.
All of the vehicles were believed to have been unlocked when Haff allegedly rifled through them.
Fortunately, no firearms were found and taken, but stolen was a lot of change, some personal belongings, a pocket knife, and other items, said Cashin.
“There was so much stuff,” he said.
Haff’s alleged car break spree of several weeks came to an end at about 5 a.m. July 29, when Franconia resident Danny Ballantine awoke before his alarm, looked out the window, and saw his car door open and a man, later identified as Haff, sticking his head out of the car.
Ballantine, a man of faith who does not believe his encounter with Haff was a coincidence, then detained Haff for police.
The night before, a group of parishioners he goes to church with, including one who had her laptop stolen and is a presumed victim of Haff, prayed that whoever was committing the thefts would be brought to justice and have a change of heart, Ballantine said on Aug. 9.
While Franconia has had its share of big felony cases — three drug dealers arrested several years ago in an apartment that had large quantities of fentanyl and cash, as well as a woman arrested for threatening to blow up Cannon Mountain and planting improved explosive devices in two cars (that didn’t detonate) — Cashin said the Haff case, while resulting in misdemeanor charges, is a big case in its own right.
“It’s a big case in the sense that it touched a lot of people in our town,” he said. “This was a lot of work to get justice for the 22 victims of our jurisdiction, and Officer Barnum knocked this one out of the park.”
Haff could face even more charges as investigations continue into the vehicles burglarized in the towns of Littleton and Bethlehem.
In New Hampshire, a Class A misdemeanor carries a maximum sentence of 12 months in the county house of corrections and a fine of up to $2,000.
According to police records, Haff has previous arrests for felony burglary and misdemeanor theft, including a 2018 case in Campton, where Chesley’s Pizza and Mini Mart was the victim.
According to the case summary in the Campton case, Haff pleaded guilty to burglary, criminal mischief, and receiving stolen property and was given a maximum 9-month sentence in the Grafton County House of Corrections.
Following that jail term, the case summary shows a violation of a court order in 2019 and again in 2020.
