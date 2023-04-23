Serial Vandal Released, Hits Shelburne
Buy Now

Micael Bizuneh

SHELBURNE – A man, who has been charged throughout Vermont with countless acts of vandalism to motor vehicles along with assaulting a handful of law enforcement officers, needed just two days to pick up new criminal charges after being released from custody in a deal struck by a prosecutor and defense lawyer in Washington County.

Micael Bizuneh, 34, most recently of Berlin punched a female member of Shelburne Rescue in the face and then Shelburne Police Officer Caleb Casco was injured taking the suspect into custody shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday, police said. There was one report the EMT was knocked unconscious.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments