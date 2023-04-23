Serial Vandal Released, Hits Shelburne

SHELBURNE – A man, who has been charged throughout Vermont with countless acts of vandalism to motor vehicles along with assaulting a handful of law enforcement officers, needed just two days to pick up new criminal charges after being released from custody in a deal struck by a prosecutor and defense lawyer in Washington County.
Micael Bizuneh, 34, most recently of Berlin punched a female member of Shelburne Rescue in the face and then Shelburne Police Officer Caleb Casco was injured taking the suspect into custody shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday, police said. There was one report the EMT was knocked unconscious.
The injuries came after Bizuneh caused substantial damage to a room at Harbor Place, a shelter for homeless individuals, Shelburne Police said. Police frequently respond to Harbor Place on U.S. 7 for a wide range of problems, often dealing with untreated mental health patients.
Shelburne Police and Rescue were summoned on Sunday to Harbor Place for a report of a man in need of medical or mental health assistance, police said. The caller reported the man had damaged property and may be injured, police said.
Within seconds of making contact with the man, he punched the EMT multiple times in the face and she had to be taken by South Burlington Rescue to the UVM Medical Center, police said.
Casco also was later transported to the hospital for evaluation and both were eventually released, police said.
Bizuneh denied any injuries, police said.
Police arrested Bizuneh on charges of aggravated assault on a protected professional, assault of a protected professional with bodily fluids, and felony unlawful mischief.
He was jailed for lack of $500 bail at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans Town.
It will be up to Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George whether she will follow through on the criminal charges. Bizuneh is due in Vermont Superior Court in Burlington on Monday.
Harbor Place sustained a significant amount of damage to one of its rooms. Bizuneh also kicked a cruiser, causing an indentation in the door.
Police in all four corners of Vermont have said Bizuneh reported after his vandalism sprees that he hears voices telling him he’s being followed by the FBI. Police said it is untrue and he has been unable to get needed treatment from Vermont Mental Health officials.
A judge in Washington County on Friday ordered Bizuneh released after he was found not competent to stand trial for a second time, according to the Barre-Montpelier Times Argus.
Bizuneh, formerly of Hartford, Conn. was released on an order of non-hospitalization.
Bizuneh had been facing charges in Chittenden, Washington, Caledonia, Addison, Bennington and Windham counties for reportedly damaging vehicles on purpose. Some of the larger cases included 50 damaged cars reported in Middlebury and 42 in St. Johnsbury.
Bizuneh also has been accused of sucker-punching a female police officer in Montpelier and assaulting a corrections officer at the prison in St. Johnsbury.
During a hospitalization hearing in criminal court in Barre, Washington County State’s Attorney Michelle Donnelly and Jack McCullough, Bizuneh’s legal aid attorney, submitted an order of non-hospitalization for Bizuneh. It was designed to address all the criminal charges Bizuneh was facing by having them dismissed.
Bizuneh had been held on $10,000 bail since February 2022.
With the state and defense reaching an agreement on the cases Bizuneh faced with the non-hospitalization order, Judge Kevin Griffin said he didn’t have much discretion to exercise.
The order called for the release of Bizuneh and the charges against him dismissed without prejudice, meaning they could be re-filed at a later date.
Bizuneh said he planned to make his way to Newport once released. Somehow he ended up two days later in Shelburne about 80 miles southwest of Newport.
Bizuneh is required to participate in treatment under the order and could end up hospitalized for up to 90 days if he does not abide by the order.
Earlier in his crime spree case, Bizuneh was found incompetent to stand trial by Judge Justin Jiron in St. Johnsbury. He based it on a report from Dr. John Hearn, a forensic psychiatrist.
The judge said Hearn determined Biznueh suffered from schizophrenia, depression and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and was not competent to stand trial.
The doctor reported these issues prevent Bizuneh from being able to rationally understand court proceedings.
Bizuneh initially was ordered hospitalized in March 2021 after being found not competent to stand trial on the charges he faced in Washington County for reportedly vandalizing vehicles and buildings.
That order was converted to non-hospitalization later in 2021 and Bizuneh was reportedly back to damaging vehicles a few months after he was released on that order.
Officials have said the state of Vermont doesn’t currently have the ability to meet Bizuneh’s needs, which is leading to outcomes like this.
Attorney Robert Backus, representing the state Department of Mental Health, reported the department does not agree that Bizuneh is someone in need of treatment. The department did not support the order of non-hospitalization, he said.
Backus said the department believes Bizueneh is likely malingering, or exaggerating the symptoms of his mental illness in order to avoid the criminal charges he faces.
Backus had Dr. James Huitt, a psychologist, testify at Friday’s hearing to say he supported the finding of malingering. He said he would not have found Bizuneh incompetent to stand trial based on his observations and evaluations.
