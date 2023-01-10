Session’s First Legislative Breakfast Set For Jan. 30 At St. Johnsbury House
Al 'Scoop' Dunn asks legislators a question during the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce Legislative Breakfast on Monday, May 23, 2022. (Photo by Dana Gray)

ST. JOHNSBURY — The Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce will hold its first legislative update of the year on Monday, Jan. 30, from 8-9 a.m., at the St. Johnsbury House, 1207 Main St.

The program starts with a short update from the chamber, continues with legislator reports addressing key issues and concludes with a question-and-answer period at the end of the event.

