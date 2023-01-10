Session’s First Legislative Breakfast Set For Jan. 30 At St. Johnsbury House

ST. JOHNSBURY — The Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce will hold its first legislative update of the year on Monday, Jan. 30, from 8-9 a.m., at the St. Johnsbury House, 1207 Main St.
The program starts with a short update from the chamber, continues with legislator reports addressing key issues and concludes with a question-and-answer period at the end of the event.
Issues expected to be discussed include health care, labor issues, permitting concerns, housing, economic and workforce development issues, taxes and fiscal policies, all issues that impact the Northeast Kingdom and its businesses. Laural Ruggles will serve as co-moderator along with Northeast Kingdom Chamber Director Darcie McCann.
McCann noted that the format of the gatherings will remain the same as it has in past years, prior to the pandemic, including the question-and-answer period. Kingdom Access Television will broadcast the legislative breakfast with video links provided on social media following the event. Passumpsic Bank is sponsoring the event.
The forums will be held the last Monday of each month from January to May, 8-9 a.m. There will be a small fee for the breakfast to cover the cost of the space and food. Attendees of the breakfasts are not required to wear masks but may do so if they choose.
