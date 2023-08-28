Jordan Couture, 37, of Milton, Vt., the father of Kelsey Couture, left, and Kyriana Couture, has been charged with negligent homicide in the December 2021 crash in Littleton that killed both. (Contributed image)
Nearly a year after being indicted by a grand jury, a settlement is on the table for a Vermont man charged for the December 2021 crash in Littleton that killed his two young daughters, whose deaths, prosecutors said, were the result of a father who was speeding and impaired and did not have the girls secured in seat belts.
A settlement conference is currently scheduled for Oct. 3 at Grafton Superior Court for Jordan Couture, 38, of Milton, who is charged with two Class B counts of negligent homicide for the deaths of Kyriana Couture, 10, and Kelsey Couture, 7, who were killed on the evening of Dec. 5, 2021, after authorities said their father lost control of the pickup truck, which went off the left side of roadway on northbound Interstate 93 along the Moore Dam causeway and flipped over in the center median, just before Exit 44.
Couture also faces a Class B felony count of driving after suspension with death resulting and two Class A misdemeanor counts of vehicular assault.
According to the charges, Couture “drove an unregistered 2004 Chevrolet Colorado at an excessive speed while [the girls were] not wearing a properly fastened seat or safety belt, while Couture’s license was suspended and while Couture had un-prescribed controlled substances in his system”
The girls, who were half-sisters, were ejected from the truck and died at the scene, where passing motorists had stopped to help.
Representatives for Littleton Fire Rescue thanked the bystanders and said it was an emotionally difficult scene for those who were there.
Couture, whose driver’s license was suspended in Vermont five months before the crash, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Littleton Regional Healthcare.
According to a GoFundMe page launched to cover funeral expenses, Kyriana and Kelsey were on their way home to Vermont after traveling to Boston to meet Piper Rockelle, one of their favorite YouTube stars.
For his criminal charges, Couture is being represented by attorneys Elroy Sequeira and Andrew Winters.
The case is being prosecuted by assistant Grafton County Attorney Antonia Barry.
In New Hampshire, a Class B felony count is punishable by a maximum New Hampshire State Prison sentence of 3 1/2 to 7 years.
