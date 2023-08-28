Nearly a year after being indicted by a grand jury, a settlement is on the table for a Vermont man charged for the December 2021 crash in Littleton that killed his two young daughters, whose deaths, prosecutors said, were the result of a father who was speeding and impaired and did not have the girls secured in seat belts.

A settlement conference is currently scheduled for Oct. 3 at Grafton Superior Court for Jordan Couture, 38, of Milton, who is charged with two Class B counts of negligent homicide for the deaths of Kyriana Couture, 10, and Kelsey Couture, 7, who were killed on the evening of Dec. 5, 2021, after authorities said their father lost control of the pickup truck, which went off the left side of roadway on northbound Interstate 93 along the Moore Dam causeway and flipped over in the center median, just before Exit 44.

