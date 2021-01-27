Settlement Reached In WGMT Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

From left: Dick Therrien, Bruce James, Melissa Jackman. (File Photos)

A settlement has been reached in the sexual harassment lawsuit filed against Lyndonville radio station WGMT “Magic” 97.7 FM, its parent company Vermont Broadcast Associates (VBA), and owner Bruce A. James of Lyndon.

On Tuesday, Caledonia Superior Court Judge Mary Miles Teachout granted a joint motion to dismiss the complaint which was filed in 2018 by former WGMT sales representative Melissa Jackman.

