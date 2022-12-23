Seven Drug Ring Suspects Indicted By Grand Jury
2227 Maple Hill Road, Barton. (Google maps)

An investigation by the Northern Vermont Drug Task Force has led to a grand jury indictment of seven people for allegedly conspiring to distribute cocaine and fentanyl in Orleans County.

And one of the unidentified witnesses told police that she and another woman had been trafficked to Hartford, Connecticut where they were forced into prostitution.

