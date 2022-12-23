Seven Drug Ring Suspects Indicted By Grand Jury

An investigation by the Northern Vermont Drug Task Force has led to a grand jury indictment of seven people for allegedly conspiring to distribute cocaine and fentanyl in Orleans County.
And one of the unidentified witnesses told police that she and another woman had been trafficked to Hartford, Connecticut where they were forced into prostitution.
The ten-count indictment filed on Thursday in U.S. District Court alleges that two Springfield, Massachusetts gang members identified as Nathaniel Jamal “JJ” Jones, 36, and Jermaine “Bear” Douchette Jr., 42, were involved in an illegal drug operation based out of the home of Erika J. Desormeaux, 36, located at 2227 Maple Hill Road in Barton.
U.S. District Court
Also included in the indictment are Desormeaux, Michelle Provencher (also known as Michelle Hall), Daniel Peters, Tyler Morris and Jeremy Young.
The drug task force began the investigation in August which included controlled drug purchases by a confidential informant.
Desormeaux was arrested in the fall on six federal drug charges including felony drug manufacturing.
A substantial quantity of suspected cocaine was seized from her residence and investigators also confiscated multiple loaded firearms from the home.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said Jones and Douchette are both considered dangerous and that Douchette has a homicide conviction and has been identified as a member of a nationwide gang known as “LaFamilia.”
Douchette got his street name “Bear” because he has a bear claw tattooed to his right cheek, records show.
Jones has a six-point star and the letters “OGC” (Org. Gang Crip) on his left hand and also has listed gang affiliations with the “Crips” and the “Eastern Ave Boys,” said the ATF.
According to a report by ATF Special Agent Tam Vieth, an unidentified witness (Individual #1) said she went to the Desormeaux residence on August 12 and was beaten and sexually assaulted by a group of men.
“Individual #1 alleged that Desormeaux and “Bear” threatened to duct tape her mouth, shove her into the trunk of a car, and transport her to Connecticut,” wrote Agent Vieth in his report. “Individual #1 alleged that she and another female had recently been in Hartford, Connecticut with “Bear” and that, while there, they had been subjected to human trafficking in the form of forced prostitution.”
In another case, Douchette and Jones appear to be linked to a reported kidnapping and aggravated assault of a second woman on Oct. 13, records show.
According to court documents, the second woman reported she was forced into a car at gunpoint by Douchette and Jones and was taken to a Barton home where she was punched in the head, kicked, pistol-whipped and beat with a metal object and a 2-by-4 piece of wood, court records show.
The woman was later admitted to North Country Hospital and said she was assaulted at a residence that was on “Maple Lane” in Barton.
