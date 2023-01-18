LITTLETON — For their service, sacrifice and commitment to their country, seven local military veterans were honored with Quilts of Valor by members of Sew Far North Quilts of Valor.
Of the group, five veterans were also honored with Vietnam War commemorative lapel pins.
Handed quilts on Tuesday at the Littleton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 816 were Sgt. First Class Frank Bartlett, Major Timothy Carignan, Capt. Kimberly Charbonneau, Specialist 4 Arnold Goodrum, Capt. Robert Muh, Senior Airman Doug Waites, and Sgt. First Class Larry Williams.
“A Quilt of Valor is an expression of gratitude meant to comfort and thank you for your service while serving our nation,” said QOV member Elaine French. “On behalf of the American people, the Quilt of Valor says that your service to our country is honored. The quilt is a reminder that those of us who quilt them are remembering all who made the sacrifice of service and it is our way of offering comfort and thanking them.”
Bartlett, of Littleton, is an Army veteran who began in the National Guard in St. Johnsbury before joining the active Army.
In the active Army, he served from 1958 to 1983 and retired as a Sergeant First Class.
“His duty stations were Germany and Okinawa, Japan,” said QOV member Jane Graham. “In Athens Greece, he was in a missile outfit for one year. In Germany, he worked in transportation with trucks and Jeeps, repairing and transporting them throughout Germany. From 1975 to 1980, he was chief game warden for the Army in Ft. Story, Virginia. In 1981, he went to West Point, where he helped cadets with their studies for the remainder of his military career. Thank you for your service, Frank.”
Carignan, of Lyman, who was accompanied to the ceremony by his service dog, Duchess, is an Army veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan and had a 20-year military career from 1993 to 2013.
“In his nomination for a Quilt of Valor, his wife, Bethany, tells us that Tim was a military intelligence officer,” said Graham. “He deployed five times in support of the Global War on Terror, three times to support combat missions in Iraq, and two times to support combat operations in Afghanistan … Thank you for your service, Tim.”
Charbonneau was born and raised in Landaff.
“It was an unusual plan, but she graduated early from high school in order to join the Army as a medic,” said QOV member Linda Greenwood.
Following basic training in 1997, Charbonneau was stationed at Ft. Riley, Kansas, and Ft. Richardson, Alaska.
“In Alaska, Kim enrolled in the Army Enlisted Commissioning Program and earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing,” said Greenwood.
Charbonneau returned to Ft. Riley before being deployed with the 28th Combat Support Hospital to Iraq from 2006 and 2007.
“Kim was honorably discharged in 2013 as a captain,” said Greenwood. “Kim currently lives in Dalton with her husband, Owen, daughters, Tyann and Emma, and granddaughter, Juniper. We award you this Quilt of Valor and thank you, Kim, for your service to our country.”
Goodrum, of Colebrook, is an Army veteran who spent four years in the Army Reserve in Beecher Falls.
He was in the Army from 1957 to 1962 and was active for two years and in reserves during the Vietnam era.
In Texas, Goodrum went to Ft. Sam Houston as a medic and then to Ft. Hood’s Missile Command Medium.
“Conditions were rough for about four months as they were not ready as promised,” said Greenwood. “The barracks were in tough shape, Arnold said, but they survived. His group was the second to have an active missile command … Thank you for your service, Arnold.”
Muh, of Littleton, is an Army veteran who was commissioned as an infantry officer upon graduation from West Point in 1974.
Muh completed Army Ranger and Airborne schools and began his first duty assignment as a rifle platoon leader in the 82nd Airborne Division at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina, and served later as a heavy mortar platoon leader, company executive officer, and battalion adjutant.
In 1979, Muh left active duty to attend Boston College Law School while continuing his military service in the Massachusetts National Guard until 1986 and commanding two companies.
With his law degree, Muh served as a staff attorney in the Criminal Justice Bureau of the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office, as a teacher at the New Hampshire police academy, and as clerk of Grafton Superior Court before retiring in 2011.
“Since retirement, he began giving back to his community as a ‘professional volunteer,’” said QOV member Jean LaPrade.
LaPrade said Muh shared a story about being touched by war in ways other than the front-line battlefield.
In March 1976, Muh lost one of his squad leaders, Sgt. Warren M. Stinger Jr., on a night jump at Ft. Bragg after Stinger’s main parachute failed to open and his reserve parachute did not deploy properly.
“In Bob’s words,” said LaPrade, “This young man was soon to leave active duty, marry his high school sweetheart, go to college, and I tend to think that he would have ended up back in the National Guard or Army Reserve. But … that was not to be. He was a fine soldier, a good friend, and I miss him to this day.”
Waites, of Bethlehem, is an Air Force veteran who served during the Vietnam Era from 1962 to 1968.
He completed intelligence classified training and worked in the courier service of top secret documents.
During the Cuban Missile Crisis in October 1962, Waites was transferred to NATO Command in Turkey, worked with the Jupiter missiles project, and continued secret courier service in Greece, Turkey, and Kurdistan.
He was twice awarded the Air Force Good Conduct Medal.
“Doug is active in the community,” said LaPrade. “Thank you for your service, Doug.”
Williams, of Bloomfield, is an Air Force veteran who served from 1961 to 1965 and who also served in the Army Reserves from 1973 to 1992.
“He served during the Vietnam era, Persian Gulf War and the Gulf war eras,” said QOV member Karen Locke.
Williams trained German shepherds for military service, was a member of the security police at Dow Air Force Base in Maine and served for nearly 20 years as a drill sergeant at the Army Reserves 76 Division in Beecher Falls.
Honored with Vietnam War commemorative pins were Bartlett, Goodrum, Muh, Waites, and Williams.
The message is “a grateful nation thanks and honors you,” said Greenwood.
Tuesday’s ceremony included a VFW Post 816 color guard, and in attendance was Littleton Air Force recruiter Nicholas Pack.
To date, the Littleton-based Sew Far North Quilts of Valor local group 79722, which was founded in July 2021, has honored 24 local veterans with quilts.
Nationally, there are more than 10,000 QOV members and volunteers in other chapters.
The Quilt of Valor Foundation was founded in 2003 by Catherine Roberts of Iowa when her son was serving in Iraq.
“She envisioned the comfort that a quilt could give to someone touched by war,” said Graham. “She had definite ideas about standards of excellence for these quilts. She knew that a Quilt of Valor had to be a quality-made quilt. It would be awarded and say unequivocally, ‘Thank you for your service, sacrifice, and valor in serving our nation.’”
Sew Far North Quilts of Valor encourages anyone to reach out to a veteran who has been touched by war and nominate them for a Quilt of Valor, said Locke.
“Each and every veteran that has been touched by war deserves the comfort of a healing quilt, if not for themselves, for the ones left behind as a reminder that they are not alone in their sacrifice,” she said.
