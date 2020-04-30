Seven more inmates have tested positive at Northwest State Correctional Facility (NWSCF) in St. Albans and they will be transferred to the COVID-19 medical surge site at the state prison in St. Johnsbury.
However, the infected St. Johnsbury inmate population will still be dropping because 16 recently recovered inmates who were quarantined at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility (NERCF) on Route 5 will now be heading back to St. Albans.
The Department of Corrections (DOC) re-tested all 155 St. Albans inmates this week and had set up new quarantine areas there at the NWSCF facility in case the re-test results showed another large outbreak.
But DOC Facilities Executive Al Cormier said it made more medical sense to send them to St. Johnsbury.
“Given the small number, it seemed best to prevent any additional spread at Northwest,” said Cormier. “16 of the original St. Albans inmates will be moved back to St. Albans as they are now negative.”
35 inmates who tested positive for the virus at the state prison in St. Albans were transferred earlier this month to the surge site in St. Johnsbury.
Results for the re-testing of St. Albans prison staff are not yet available.
The DOC requires two negative tests before an inmate is cleared to leave quarantine and enter the so-called “step-down” area.
The DOC has prepared two other living units at NWSCF for in-house isolation and treatment of any future COVID-19 positive inmates.The DOC has also been preparing space in its other prison facilities in Rutland, South Burlington, Springfield and Newport to provide additional quarantine space if needed.
