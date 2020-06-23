The Northern Forest Center recently announced 10 towns and organizations that will receive $302,000 collectively to improve outdoor recreation opportunities in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. Seven of the grants go to organizations in the Northeast Kingdom.
The grants are provided by the Northern Forest Destination Development Initiative, which is managed by the Northern Forest Center in partnership with the Northeastern Vermont Development Association and NEK (Northeast Kingdom) Collaborative of Vermont. Funding comes from the Northern Border Regional Commission.
The Destination Development Initiative helps communities develop recreational assets that attract visitors and drive visitor spending, while also improving quality of life for local residents. “Many of the projects, for example, will connect existing recreation areas to downtown commercial areas through new trails and recreational amenities that residents and visitors will both be able to enjoy,” said Joe Short, vice president of the Northern Forest Center. “We tailored this grant program to invest in economic development and to serve people living in these communities,” said Short.
According to the Outdoor Industry Association, the outdoor recreation economy supports 206,000 jobs with a payroll of $6.3 billion across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. The sector generates $22.4 billion in consumer spending and $1.5 billion in state and local tax revenues in the three states.
The total $302,000 in federal grants awarded will be matched by $608,000 in local matching funds, bringing the total investment in recreational development through this initiative to $910,000. In the NEK, the $214,800 grant investment is matched by more than $400,000, bringing total NEK project investments to $634,072.
Vermont
Craftsbury Community Care Center, Craftsbury: $30,000 to build accessible paths open to the public and connected to the town trail system.
Greensboro Land Trust, Greensboro: $12,000 to repair bridges and add and improve signage at Barr Hill.
NorthWoods Stewardship Center, East Charleston: $50,000 to replace the main lodge roof.
Town of Brighton, Brighton: $38,200 for improvements to Island Pond’s Lakeside Park, including trail head improvements and a dock.
Town of Granby,Granby: $15,000 to maintain trails and improve signage at the Cow Mountain Pond Municipal Forest Area.
Vermont Land Trust, Newport: $50,000 to build a boardwalk that connects Newport’s beach area to Bluffside Farm, creating a waterfront recreation corridor.
Northern Forest Canoe Trail, regional: $19,600 to map and promote underutilized waterways of the Northern Forest.
