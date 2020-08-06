CONCORD — The New Hampshire State Council on the Arts announced Wednesday that 68 cultural organizations throughout the state, including seven from the North Country, were awarded grants through the Council’s N.H. CARES grant program.

Funding for the grants comes from the National Endowment for the Arts through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. These grants are designated for salary and facilities costs for non-profit cultural organizations impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

