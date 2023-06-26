Seven Weeks Later, No Applicants For Planning Administrator Job

LYNDON — Help wanted.
Nobody has applied for the vacant Planning and Economic Development Administrator position, which has been posted for seven weeks.
Town Administrator Justin Smith was surprised by the lack of interest in the job, which comes with a starting salary between $50,000 to $55,000, plus benefits.
“I’d like to think, for this area, it’s a professional position that somebody would want to fill,” Smith said.
Asked to explain the lack of applicants, Smith was unsure.
It’s possible, he said, people might be intimidated by the job description and requirements.
He said the ideal candidate would be someone who is organized, a people person, a good communicator, and — perhaps most importantly — someone who is “interested in having a role in planning the future of the Town of Lyndon, and applying for grant funding that might make some of those projects come to fruition.”
The job listing can be found at: https://www.lyndonvt.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Planning-Economic-Dev-Adm-Job-Opening.pdf
The former Planning Administrator, Nicole Gratton, stepped down on April 28 to begin work as a regional planner for Northeastern Vermont Development Association.
She continues to serve as the project lead for the Sanborn Covered Bridge Park and the Revamp The Ville downtown master plan projects, which she initiated.
All other Planning and Economic Development Administrator duties have been shifted to other town personnel.
Town Administrator Justin Smith has assumed responsibility for time-consuming grant administration work.
That includes oversight of the town’s American Rescue Plan Award allocations.
The Select Board and Village Trustees recently approved six ARPA awards totaling $159,725, and a second application window opens on Aug. 1.
“We’re spreading an extra job amongst several people who already have full-time jobs,” Smith said.
It will be increasingly difficult for municipal staff to handle planning duties next month when the town-village merger takes effect on July 1.
“We’re going to be in merger mode,” Smith said.
Under the merger, the town will reorganize the Select Board, establish a Lyndonville Electric Department Board of Commissioners, merge the town and village highway departments, move all other departments under the town umbrella, transfer village properties to the town, make adjustments to tax and other financial records, and so on.
“All of those things are going to need some time,” Smith said.
Earlier this month, Planning Commission members agreed to post the job opening on additional websites, to expand its reach.
If that doesn’t work, commissioners said, it may be time to change the education and experience requirements, job description, and/or starting salary in efforts to lure applicants.
Planning Commission Chair Ken Mason and commission members agreed the proposed salary was below expectations for candidates who meet the current criteria.
Changes to the job description, salary, etc. would have to be run by the Select Board, Mason said.
The first meeting of the new five-person Select Board will be on July 10.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.