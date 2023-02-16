LANCASTER — Seven years after Coos County planners approved a Planned Unit Development for The Balsams, the development team is back before the planning board, this time seeking site plan approval for an expanded ski area.
During a 3-hour site plan review hearing on Wednesday at the North Country Resource Center, lead developer Les Otten said there are still no guarantees that the redevelopment of the grand resort in Dixville that has been shuttered since 2011 will happen and financing can only fall into place after the project receives its permits, which planners held off on approving because they still need more information.
The hearing was continued to March 8.
Because one ski trail would come within 575 feet of a Granite Reliable Power wind turbine, planners want more information and assurance that the icing plan will keep skiers safe in the event the spinning turbine sheds a fragment of ice.
Turbine icing was an issue that went into a long discussion and is one that Otten said is complicated because the new wind park owner won’t abide by the terms of the lease, which require the turbine to be shut down during times of ice.
The Plan
In the redevelopment’s $200 million first phase is the expansion of the Balsams Ski Area, a project that entails new ski lifts, ski terrain, and snowmaking, as well as a gondola and ski back bridge crossing over Route 26.
“It’s been a long haul to get to this point,” said Balsams developer Ed Brisson, who led the presentation. “The ski area expansion is a critical aspect of The Balsams redevelopment and the permit in front of you is a critical permit.”
The master plan for the PUD anticipated a total of 23 new ski lifts, 1,200 acres of new ski area, 800 acres of glade skiing, snow-making and associated infrastructure, and, to be built in a future phase, a mountaintop lodge, he said.
The current application request is for seven new ski lifts, 250 acres of ski terrain, 100 acres of glade skiing, and snow-making infrastructure and buildings.
In the plan are two crossings over Route 26 for both the ski back bridge and the gondola, which will begin at a new Lake Gloriette House hotel (that will become the new base area) and extend to the top of the mountain.
Neither will obstruct views of Dixville Notch and both will need permits and approval from the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, said Brisson.
With the Balsams planned to be a destination resort, day skiers, while expected to increase in the first five years, will make up a small percentage of overall skiers, said Brisson.
County Planning Board Chairman John Scarinza said the planning board is looking for a good discussion on the wind tower safety plan and the current status of the project’s alteration of the terrain permit application with the state.
In 2022, NextEra Energy, which leases its wind park right-of-way from Otten, who is the landowner, bought the 33-turbine GRP wind park.
Because NextEra has refused to communicate with The Balsams team, Otten said the team was left with no choice but to enlist an engineer to complete a probability study on turbine icing and safety.
Dan Bernadett, global director of wind engineering with ArcVera Renewables, said in his 30 years of involvement in wind energy he is not aware of any member of the public being injured by a wind turbine.
As a result of the analysis for The Balsams, it was found that the odds of a skier being hit by an ice fragment coming off a blade is 3,625 times lower than the chance of being struck by lightning, he said.
The ski area is large and a single fragment intersecting with a person passing through at that exact moment makes it nearly a one-in-a-billion-year event that a skier would be hit, said Bernadett.
Turbines are also designed to shut down when they detect ice of even a few ounces, but, to be conservative, that isn’t assumed in the study, said Bernadett.
When he read through Bernadett’s probability analysis, planning Board member Mike Waddell said the one thing that struck him was the nature of things when they go wrong and what might seem impossible has been known to happen.
“The county is charged with approving this operation,” said Waddell. “If it doesn’t work out that way, who’s liable? Does the county own the liability, having approved this thing? The liability thing is one question I think needs to be answered … Sometimes the impossible does happen, multiple times.”
Planning Board member and state Rep. Troy Merner, R-Lancaster, suggested that NextEra issue a letter addressing the safety question. Scarinza said such a letter would greatly help the planning board.
Otten and Brisson, though, were doubtful any letter would be forthcoming from NextEra.
“They’ve refused to participate,” said Otten. “They’re a giant company and the reason they’re not here is because they won’t come here. This entire discussion would be irrelevant if they would abide by the terms of their lease, and their lease basically says in icing conditions they need to turn off where we have these trails designed … I’m kind of stuck between a rock and a hard place.”
Because developers can’t get NextEra to address turning off turbines near ski trails, they are going through the process of probabilities, he said.
“We took the worst case scenario with icing and determined with the two icing studies that were done the probability was well within the societal risk,” said Otten. “Once every 200,000 years that triple failure can result in a fragment being thrown. That fragment has the potential once every 35 billion years to hit a single skier.”
Wind turbines operate beside other ski areas and trails in the Northeast and elsewhere and large megawatt wind towers in New England operate next to high schools, he said.
Brisson said The Balsams’ insurance company doesn’t see the wind turbine as a liability.
Some planners, though, want more assurance.
“I’d like to have some level of comfort that we’re not going to have a problem,” said Waddell. “To me, it’s coming up with a procedure and one that’s in writing that the board can review and feel comfortable with. The liability question is the one you always ask.”
Concerns And Next Steps
Otten estimates that a redeveloped Balsams would create 500 full-time jobs and, during build-out, create 1,000 construction jobs.
Because the project is one of regional impact, the North Country was required to submit input.
Pointing out the region’s housing shortage, Kaela Tavares, NCC’s community and economic development planning coordinator, said she urges the board and developer to think about where the 500 Balsams employees “who will be the lifeblood” of resort operations will live.
“Housing is something that has to be considered,” said Waddell.
During public input, Stratford resident Jamie Sayen said for at least ten years he’s been following what he called a “deeply troubled project with a huge impact.”
“I think there are some serious problems with this project and the fact that it’s been going on for ten years and still doesn’t have the funding to bring it about,” said Sayen. “We were hearing about breaking ground back in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and it still hasn’t been broken. I wonder what the odds are that it’s actually going to open.”
He asked what would happen if the ski area, which requires the clearing of trees, is built and the hotel is not built.
“Is there going to be bonding to undo the damage, and you can’t really undo the damage because you can’t paste the trees back on the stumps,” said Sayen.
As planned, the ski area and resort would be a huge energy user, and while the county can’t solve climate change and a warming planet, county planners should be aware of it, he said.
“I have one other real concern,” said Sayen. “Let’s suppose you grant them all the permits for the whole project and then they don’t build and somebody comes along and buys it from them. The buyer just walks into a sweetheart deal. These guys have done the blood, sweat, and tears to get the permits. Is there any protection against this project just being a permit-gatherer that then some multi-national comes in and takes advantage of?”
Otten responded to several comments.
“You have no guarantee that the project will be built and there have been significant fits and starts,” he said. “What I can offer is eight years I’ve been in this and spent money and overcame obstacles that got us to this point. Before we can finalize any financing, we do need our permits.”
Otten said he wouldn’t tell anyone he’s a philanthropist or works for no particular purpose.
“But I’m 73 years old and what I’m most interested in is restoring the Balsams, not for profit, but because I think it’s something that the community needs,” he said. “We’ve lost over 5,000 jobs in Coos County over the last decades.”
As for housing, Otten said there is a lot of under-utilized housing and more of it is north of Lancaster.
“We’re acutely aware that we have to find housing for our employees,” he said. “It’s part of our business plan going forward that before we break ground we’re satisfied that we’re going to find places for our people to live.”
He also addressed a comment by Sayen about the degradation of water quality and said there are no chemicals or additives involved in snow-making, which is just cold temperatures and water.
It took a great deal of study for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to approve its permit for The Balsams and the developers’ plan to withdraw water from the Androscoggin River to make snow, he said.
Currently, the Balsams has its wetlands permit.
The AOT permit being sought — the application for which Brisson said would be submitted to the state on Thursday — seems to have been the sticking point for many years, said Scarinza.
County planners need to review the permit to determine how the runoff from millions of gallons of snowmaking would meet county regulations.
During the next few weeks, planning board consultant Tara Bamford will work with Horizons Engineering CEO Jon Warzocha, who said Horizons had completed a snow-melt runoff analysis, which concluded that runoff would not significantly impact surface water, in large part because snow melts slowly, and over what would be much land, and it also evaporates.
“I need to look at the drainage plans in a little more detail,” said Bamford.
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation also needs to complete a traffic study that planners need to review and have on their list of things they need more information about, said Scarinza.
Bamford also suggested that a performance bond be required for the ski back bridge in the event the bridge is only partly built and becomes a safety hazard and needs to be dismantled.
She anticipates that many other conditions would come with a site plan approval.
