Seventeen St. J Students Sent Home Due To COVID Symptoms

St. Johnsbury School Superintendent Dr. Brian G. Ricca wears a "Black Lives Matter" protective mask during a meeting of the St. Johnsbury School Board at the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (Photo By Todd Wellington)

Seventeen St. Johnsbury School students have been sent home with symptoms associated with COVID-19 and two students have been turned away after exhibiting symptoms during the school’s morning screenings.

That’s according to St. Johnsbury School Superintendent Dr. Brian G. Ricca who briefed the school board Monday night.

