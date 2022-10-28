St. Johnsbury School students, educators, firefighters and police officers gather in front of the public safety building on Main Street on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. The students arrived to deliver appreciation cards and posters and cookies to firefighters and police officers. (Photo by Dana Gray)
St. Johnsbury Police Capt. Jason Gray, left and Cpl. George Johnson stand on the steps at the public safety building on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, answering questions from St. Johnsbury School 7th graders who visited to deliver handmade cards of appreciation and cookies. (Photo by Dana Gray)
St. Johnsbury School 7th graders and educators gather in front of the St. Johnsbury Public Safety building on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, after delivering cookies and handmade thank you cards to firefighters and police officers as a show of appreciation. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Handmade thank you cards are in a stack inside the St. Johnsbury Public Safety building on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, after St. Johnsbury School 7th graders vistied to deliver the cards and some cookies to firefighters and police officers. (Photo by Dana Gray)
St. Johnsbury Police Det. Sgt. Lester Cleary holds a poster made by a St. Johnsbury School 7th grader as a show of appreciation for public safety first responders. About 35 members of the 7th grade class delivered thank you cards and posters and cookies to firefighters and police officers on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (Photo by Dana Gray)
St. Johnsbury School students, educators, firefighters and police officers gather in front of the public safety building on Main Street on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. The students arrived to deliver appreciation cards and posters and cookies to firefighters and police officers. (Photo by Dana Gray)
St. Johnsbury Police Capt. Jason Gray, left and Cpl. George Johnson stand on the steps at the public safety building on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, answering questions from St. Johnsbury School 7th graders who visited to deliver handmade cards of appreciation and cookies. (Photo by Dana Gray)
St. Johnsbury School 7th graders and educators gather in front of the St. Johnsbury Public Safety building on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, after delivering cookies and handmade thank you cards to firefighters and police officers as a show of appreciation. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Handmade thank you cards are in a stack inside the St. Johnsbury Public Safety building on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, after St. Johnsbury School 7th graders vistied to deliver the cards and some cookies to firefighters and police officers. (Photo by Dana Gray)
St. Johnsbury Police Det. Sgt. Lester Cleary holds a poster made by a St. Johnsbury School 7th grader as a show of appreciation for public safety first responders. About 35 members of the 7th grade class delivered thank you cards and posters and cookies to firefighters and police officers on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (Photo by Dana Gray)
ST. JOHNSBURY — Spurred to action by one of their classmates, seventh-graders showed their appreciation to public safety personnel in town on Friday.
There are 72 seventh-graders at the St. Johnsbury School and most of them visited public safety agencies in town to show support on First Responder Appreciation Day.
It was a case of good timing that the students were in a position to mark National First Responder Day locally. A recent class discussion led by personalized learning teacher Pam Fallon about ways for students to honor military veterans encouraged seventh-grade student Hunter Moore to ask if there was a way to honor another category of heroes - firefighters and police officers.
Moore’s grandfather, Wesley Emerson, was a firefighter in the area.
School leadership agreed a show of support was a good idea, and once they realized First Responder Day was on the calendar coming up soon, plans were made. Teachers Brenda Kendall, Carl Johnson and Heather Mulligan worked together, along with Fallon, to guide students toward showing their appreciation.
Bearing thank you cards, banners, and cookies freshly baked by school kitchen staff, the students left the school on Friday afternoon to show their gratitude. Half of the class members were bused to the state police barracks, the Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department and CALEX to express their appreciation.
The other half walked to the public safety building on Main Street where they met with firefighters Aaron Martin and Dennis Farnham and police Capt. Jason Gray, Det. Sgt. Lester Cleary, Cpl. George Johnson and Officer Christopher Cass.
The public safety people posed for pictures with the students, took possession of the cookies and several cards and posters, some with artwork and all with notes of thanks. They also fielded some questions from the students, who now know how many times Capt. Gray has deployed his Taser at someone (11) and that firefighters in town don’t rescue cats from trees.
They also learned of the dangers of the job. Firefighter Martin talked about the biggest fire he has fought, and Firefighter Farnham pointed to the nearby memorial for Gene McDonough, who died while fighting a Lyndonville fire in 1998.
Moore said he was glad his class could visit with the firefighters and police officers and said he thought his grandfather would be proud that the students made the effort to say thank you.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.