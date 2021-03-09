BURLINGTON — American Red Cross blood drawings at five local venues are scheduled for later this month.
Two are set for St. Johnsbury:
• March 18, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., VFW lodge, 204 Eastern Ave.
• March 31, noon to 5:30 p.m., Moose Lodge, 2388 Portland St. (Route 2).
In Lyndonville:
• March 26, noon to 5 p.m., National Guard Armory, 73 High St. Also at that same time and date, a drawing is set in Bradford at the Armory, 99 Fairground Rd.
In Hardwick:
• March 23, noon to 5:30, Knights of Columbus, 206 Route 14.
Finally two drawings are scheduled in Newport:
• March 24, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., United Church of Newport, 63 Third St.
• March 27, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., United Church of Newport, 63 Third St.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control and additional precautions, including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff, have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
