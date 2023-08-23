Several Local Projects To Receive Northern Border Catalyst Grants
Buy Now

In this Tuesday, March 10, 2015 photo, Ryan Eyestone, 31, of Portland, Maine, makes a photographs near the weather instrument tower of the Mount Washington Observatory on the summit of Mount Washington in New Hampshire. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

The Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC) announced Wednesday $43.6 million in new awards, including nearly $20 Million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, as part of the Commission’s inaugural Catalyst Program competition.

The 66 Catalyst Awards will go to communities in the Commission’s member states of Maine, New Hampshire, New York, and Vermont and include a broad range of economic development initiatives such as projects that will: modernize and expand water and wastewater systems; revitalize transportation infrastructure; establish workforce development programs and facilities; grow outdoor recreation infrastructure and economies; and construct new childcare and healthcare facilities. These projects are matched by public and private investments, resulting in $208.5 Million in total investment across the four-state NBRC region. With the addition of funds provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Commission increased the scale of investments in infrastructure projects and funded the largest awards in its history. These projects will unfold over the next three years, and all of this year’s awardees are listed on the NBRC’s website, www.nbrc.gov.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments