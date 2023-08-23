Several Local Projects To Receive Northern Border Catalyst Grants

The Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC) announced Wednesday $43.6 million in new awards, including nearly $20 Million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, as part of the Commission’s inaugural Catalyst Program competition.
The 66 Catalyst Awards will go to communities in the Commission’s member states of Maine, New Hampshire, New York, and Vermont and include a broad range of economic development initiatives such as projects that will: modernize and expand water and wastewater systems; revitalize transportation infrastructure; establish workforce development programs and facilities; grow outdoor recreation infrastructure and economies; and construct new childcare and healthcare facilities. These projects are matched by public and private investments, resulting in $208.5 Million in total investment across the four-state NBRC region. With the addition of funds provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Commission increased the scale of investments in infrastructure projects and funded the largest awards in its history. These projects will unfold over the next three years, and all of this year’s awardees are listed on the NBRC’s website, www.nbrc.gov.
The 2023 Catalyst Program grant round was highly competitive, with 187 Applications received and more than $151 Million in funding requests. The Catalyst Program is designed to stimulate economic growth and inspire partnerships that improve rural economic vitality across the four-state NBRC region. The slate of selected projects advance NBRC investment priorities to reach underserved communities and build a resilient region: 35 of the Commission’s awards are going to communities with less than 5,000 people, and 30 to communities and organizations who are receiving their first NBRC funding award.
”A hallmark of the NBRC is its ability to flexibly support a broad range of needs in rural communities in our region. That quality is a common thread among the awards the Commission is announcing today. These awards include central components of infrastructure upon which successful economies are built, and range from pipes, roads and fiber lines, to childcare programs, outdoor recreation infrastructure, working waterfronts, and everything in between. The Commission’s ability to incorporate that flexibility into grant making is directly attributable to the once in a generation support that came from President Biden and Congress working together to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the historic level of annual funding Congress included in last year’s spending bills,” said NBRC Federal Co-Chair Chris Saunders.
The funds for this program, and all NBRC programs, are available thanks to the support of the Congressional Delegations of all four NBRC states: Maine, New Hampshire, New York, and Vermont. Depending on the availability of funds in 2024, the NBRC anticipates another round of Catalyst awards in 2024. Please refer to NBRC’s website, www.nbrc.gov, for announcements about current and future Funding Opportunities.
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Catalyst Program Summary of Applicants in New Hampshire: Total Number of Applicants: 46 Total Amount of Funds Requested: $22,886,955 Total Number of Awards: 25 Total Amount of Funds Awarded: $11,000,000
Awarded to: Mount Washington Observatory Project: This project enables MWO meteorologists to provide accurate, real-time forecasts to help conservation, tourism, and recreation organizations in New Hampshire’s North Country plan, develop, and manage natural resource-based tourism while also facilitating their business and workforce development. Modernization of the Mount Washington Regional Mesonet (MWRM) ensures everyone can recreate safely by preparing for variable weather. Location of Project: Coos Country (NH-02) Grant Amount: $499,046.87 Total Project Amount: $608,213.00
Awarded to: Bethlehem Redevelopment Authority Project: This project will install renewable energy upgrades at The Colonial Theater, including a solar array, air sealing, upgrading exterior doors, and adding insulation. Location of Project: Grafton County (NH-02) Grant Amount: $267,671.00 Total Project Amount: $596,029.00
Awarded to: WREN: Women’s Rural Entrepreneurial Network Project: The project will renovate the interior of the Gallery to increase accessibility and community engagement, convert the lower level to a Learning Center with a Media Studio; and make the outdoor Pocket Park more usable, accessible, and attractive as a gathering space. Location of Project: Grafton County (NH-02) Grant Amount: $65,079.60 Total Project Amount: $112,366.00
Awarded to: Theater UP Project: The project will construct a significant new cultural arts center in Littleton, New Hampshire. The first phase is the rehabilitation and adaptive reuse of a historic building that has been underutilized on Main Street. Location of Project: Grafton County (NH-02) Grant Amount: $1,000,000.00 Total Project Amount: $10,000,000.00
Awarded to: Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital Project: The project will create a medically-based wellness center by renovating and expanding an existing space for a wellness center including a recreational pool and therapy pool, a fitness gym, an indoor walking track and multipurpose space for classes, workshops, community events and rehabilitation services. Location of Project: Coos County (NH-02) Grant Amount: $1,000,000.00 Total Project Amount: $2,943,454.00
Awarded to: Town of Lisbon Project: The project will help provide a parking plan for the downtown area to support residents, businesses and visitors using the Cross-NH rail trail. Location of Project: Grafton County (NH-02) Grant Amount: $18,000.00 Total Project Amount: $38,221.00
Awarded to: Town of Lancaster Project: The project will upgrade aging water, sewer and drainage infrastructure to support downtown business and high-density residential districts. Location of Project: Coos County (NH-02) Grant Amount: $1,000,000.00 Total Project Amount: $3,635,116.00
Awarded to: Town of Lancaster* Project: The project will install a 500,000-gallon water-storage tank and valve near the Lancaster Public Water System plant to address capacity, water quality, and water flow issues. Location of Project: Coos County (NH-02) Grant Amount: $50,000.00 Total Project Amount: $3,400,000.00 *NH put this project forward for an additional $750,000 in EDA partnership funding consideration
VERMONT
Catalyst Program Summary of Applicants in Vermont: Total Number of Applicants: 31 Total Amount of Funds Requested: $30,420,787.00 Total Number of Awards: 13 Total Amount of Funds Awarded: $10,833,903.42
Awarded to: Center for Agricultural Economy Project: Renovations and interior fit-up of the $12,500 square foot Hardwick Yellow Barn Business Accelerator building to expand agricultural and small business support services. Location of Project: Caledonia County (VT-01) Grant Amount: $500,000.00 Total Project Amount: $1,696,788.00
Awarded to: Town of Brighton Project: Upgrades to a non-compliant and at-capacity wastewater treatment facility. Location of Project: Essex County (VT-01) Grant Amount: $1,000,000.00 Total Project Amount: $4,867,137.00
Awarded to: Town of Greensboro Project: Construction of a new Town-owned wastewater collection, conveyance, treatment, and soil-based disposal facility to replace failing on-site septic systems, protecting public health and the environment, and allowing for housing and business development. Location of Project: Orleans County (VT-01) Grant Amount: $1,000,000.00 Total Project Amount: $9,049,768.00
Awarded to: Sterling College Project: Development and launch of a new curricular component, Experiential Endeavors, focused on the agricultural, ecological, educational, recreational, and food systems sectors. Location of Project: Caledonia, Lamoille and Orleans Counties (VT-01) Grant Amount: $275,643.00 Total Project Amount: $589,099.00
