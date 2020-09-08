State officials took note of the first day of school during Governor Phil Scott’s press conference Tuesday morning and highlighted ongoing efforts that included several Northeast Kingdom educators to help the state’s education system adapt during and after the pandemic.

Because these are not normal times things will look and feel much different, but the start of the school year is still exciting for kids,” said Scott. “I wish all students the very best as they start the new year. And don’t forget to treat your classmates, staff and teachers well, just the way you want to be treated.”

