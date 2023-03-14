State officials announced on Tuesday the first wave of Community Recovery and Revitalization Program awards, including several Northeast Kingdom projects and communities.
The program, being administered by the Department of Economic Development (DED), aims to strengthen communities across the state by reversing the harm caused by the COVID-19 pandemic through assistance with capital investments that will help businesses, nonprofits, and municipalities to recover, retain existing jobs, and grow the economy.
Governor Phil Scott announced the awards during a press briefing on Tuesday.
Thirty-one projects have been approved by an inter-agency committee, resulting in over $10.3 million in proposed awards supporting $153 million in total project costs. The 31 projects are expected to support 354 existing jobs and create 205 new jobs, 79 new affordable housing units, and 196 new childcare slots for low- to moderate-income families.
“My administration remains focused on our continued economic recovery and increasing economic equity in all regions of the state,” said Scott. “These grants will help businesses and organizations critical to their communities continue to recover and grow, increasing critical support like housing, childcare, and wastewater to more Vermonters. These projects represent ARPA dollars at work and are investing long-term in our state’s future. We must continue to look toward smart investments that will have a lasting impact through the CRRP program and other economic development tools I am advocating for in the FY24 budget.”
The first batch of awards includes several from the Northeast Kingdom, totaling over $2.25 million in awards across eight projects.
In Caledonia County, the Cellars at Jasper Hill received $261,600 to support a $1.3 million expansion of the Food Venture Center Creamery, including new storage silos, a modified truck bay and the creation of a new climate-controlled cheese production space.
The Jeudevine Memorial Library is slated to receive $500,000 to support its $3 million renovation and expansion of the historic library in Hardwick.
Rural Edge (Gilman Housing Trust) is due to receive $360,228 toward a $2.8 million renovation of two buildings in St. Johnsbury that will create seven affordable rental units.
Northeast Kingdom Development Corporation received $1 million toward the $10.37 million rehabilitation of the Yellow Barn as a business accelerator in Hardwick.
In Essex County, $90,000 was awarded toward a $450,000 renovation of a building at 28 Cross Street in Island Pond to be a multi-use commercial/residential space in the town center, including an apartment, cafe and bakery and fitness/yoga studio.
The American Legion in Island Pond will receive $9,800 for a $49,000 project to replace the roof and signage improvements.
In Orleans County, Ledgenear Farm will receive $201,561 toward a $1 million project to diversify the dairy farm in Glover with equipment and facility improvements to support maple, beef and flower production and agritourism in an apple orchard and farm-stay attractions.
Orleans County Historical Society will receive $18,000 toward a $90,000 project for structural restoration and improvements to the Cyrus Eaton House.
“This first wave of approved applications represents projects that will provide assistance to households, help businesses in impacted industries to recover, and strengthen communities throughout the state,” said Department of Economic Development Commissioner Joan Goldstein. “We look forward to announcing additional approved projects in the coming weeks and will continue to review applications until the funding is depleted.”
