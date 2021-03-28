JOHNSON — Hazen Converse, of Derby, and Penny Thomas and John Ward, both of Newport, are among 11 candidates vying for three seats up for election this year on the board of directors of Vermont Electric Cooperative (VEC).
Because VEC is a cooperative, members elect local representatives to serve on VEC’s 12-member board. The three districts with seats up for election this year are District 2, East Zone and West Zone. Newport and Derby are in District 2.
“We’re pleased to see so many members interested in stepping up to serve the co-op community,” said Rebecca Towne, VEC’s CEO. “It’s certainly an exciting time in the electricity sector and the leadership of our board is an important part of what makes us a member-driven cooperative.”
Candidates running in the other districts are:
East Zone: David Atkinson of Maidstone, Tom Bailey of Derby, Kristen Fountain of Albany, and William Gilbert of Lemington.
West Zone: John DeWitt of Essex, Bonnie Pratt of Cambridge, Peter Southwick of Grand Isle, and Rich Westman of Cambridge.
VEC members can vote for candidates online and by mail starting April 13 at noon through May 5 at noon.
