The New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources announced North Country properties that the State Historical Resources Council added to the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places.
The John Howland Homestead includes a circa 1830 Greek Revival-style house and a timber-framed barn on 160 acres. It was one of the longest-running farmsteads in Easton and has significance as a rural agricultural landscape, specifically as a relatively intact example of an early nineteenth-century farm that was part of a larger agricultural community. A large percentage of its land is protected by a conservation easement.
The last in a line of vessels that provided water transportation between the major communities surrounding Lake Winnipesaukee, the M/S Mount Washington has served tourists on the lake since 1940. In addition to its history within the tourism industry, it continues to be integral to the tradition of determining “ice out” on the lake, which is officially determined when the ship can travel to all five of its ports of call.
Located near the town common in Warren, the eight-ton, 73-foot tall Redstone Missile was built circa 1950 and is reportedly the only authentic Redstone rocket available for tourist viewing in the United States. Henry “Ted” Asselin, who was stationed at the Redstone Arsenal in Alabama, was able to bring the decommissioned missile back to his hometown in 1971 to commemorate Alan B. Shepard, Jr., another New Hampshire native and the first American in space.
Anyone wishing to nominate a property to the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places must research the history of the nominated property and document it on an individual inventory form from the New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources. Having a property listed in the Register does not impose restrictions on property owners. For more information, visit nh.gov/nhdhr.
New Hampshire’s Division of Historical Resources, the State Historic Preservation Office, was established in 1974 and is part of the NH Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. NHDHR’s mission is to preserve and celebrate New Hampshire’s irreplaceable historic resources through programs and services that provide education, stewardship, and protection. For more information, visit us online at nh.gov/nhdhr or by calling 603-271-3483.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.