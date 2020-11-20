Several Troopers Respond To Waterford Residence

POLICE RESPOND - Vermont State Trooper Jason Schlesinger leaves a driveway at 111 Mad Brook Road in Waterford on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. State Police say the incident involved a gun, alcohol and a mental health issue but the weapon was not discharged, no injuries were reported and no criminal charges were filed. (Photo by Dana Gray)

Vermont State Trooper Jason Schlesinger leaves a driveway at 111 Mad Brook Road in Waterford on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Multiple VSP personnel went to the residence after it was reported that two people there were fighting for control of a handgun. State Police say the incident involved a gun, alcohol and a mental health issue but the weapon was not discharged, no injuries were reported and no criminal charges were filed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments