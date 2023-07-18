BURKE — Significant road damage from a powerful Sunday evening storm caused the cancellation of a scheduled select board meeting.
The town’s road foreman, David Kaufman, and its administrator Jim Sullivan began their assessment of the storm fallout very early on Monday and stayed at it throughout the day. Selectmen decided in the afternoon that as the officials were dealing with the highway emergency, they shouldn’t also be expected to report to a board meeting that evening.
“Yesterday we had all hands on deck starting about 6 a.m.,” Sullivan said.
The select board meeting was rescheduled to Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Community Building in West Burke.
The existence of a mid-month select board meeting in Burke is relatively new. Before June, the board was only meeting the first Monday of the month, starting at 5 p.m. It was decided in May that the meetings should begin an hour later to accommodate members of the public who couldn’t make a 5 o’oclock meeting. A second monthly meeting was added (the third Monday) to help lighten the agenda load that only one meeting a month carries.
Sullivan called the Sunday deluge a “microburst” that overwhelmed culverts and undermined roadways leading to multiple washouts. Referring to Burke Hill Road in West Burke, he said, “The whole north side was like a raging river that just wiped out a tremendous amount of material.”
The road was still closed on Tuesday along with other roads in Burke, including Calendar Brook Road near Simpson Hill, Carter Road and Old Farm Road. Sullivan called sections of the roads “impassable.” Brook Road, which had been closed, was repaired on Tuesday to the point where residents were allowed to use it.
Sullivan credited the town’s road crew for their efforts related to the heavy damage and praised the private contractors who have stepped up to help, including Jake Simpson of Simpson Dirtworx and Travis Courser.
“We’ve got a lot of big trucks riding through with material today,” he said.
Sullivan said he expects FEMA will assist with the financial impact of dealing with the storm’s fallout.
“I am working very hard to document the damage, the repairs, the contractors, make estimates on the cost of repair,” he said in an email. “(I’m) taking lots of pictures and labeling maps. All in hopes to participate in the FEMA PA (Public Assistance) Program. So far things are looking good. The State and NVDA have been very supportive in helping us navigate through this.”
The same powerful burst of rain also caused flooding and washouts in Lyndon, Sutton, Sheffield, Wheelock and Newark.
A portion of Rt. 122 in Lyndon and Wheelock, between Matthewson Hill Road and Sutton Road, was closed on Tuesday as crews dealt with a rock slide.
