BURKE — Significant road damage from a powerful Sunday evening storm caused the cancellation of a scheduled select board meeting.

The town’s road foreman, David Kaufman, and its administrator Jim Sullivan began their assessment of the storm fallout very early on Monday and stayed at it throughout the day. Selectmen decided in the afternoon that as the officials were dealing with the highway emergency, they shouldn’t also be expected to report to a board meeting that evening.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments