MT. WASHINGTON — It’s the most unpredictable weather region anywhere, and stranded hikers were forced to call for help Saturday evening, August 19, as search and rescue crews responded to multiple emergencies in and around Mt. Washington.
Tuckerman Ravine Trail: At approximately 5:30 p.m., staff from Mt. Washington State Park were notified by a group of hikers that two of their party had slowed down significantly and may be in need of assistance on Tuckerman Ravine Trail. At the time, steady rain was falling, blown by winds gusting to 58 mph. Windchill was 29 degrees, and weather conditions were deteriorating.
A state park staff member hiked down and encountered the two hikers approximately half a mile below the summit. Phaneendra Uppalapati, 44, and Shirisha Mallala, 41, both of Nashua, N.H., were located extremely wet and cold just below the Lion Head Trail junction. The rescuer provided both hikers with warm, dry clothing and attempted to keep them moving. Progress was slow, and the rescuer reached out for additional assistance at approximately 6:30 p.m. to N.H. Fish & Game.
Conservation officers reached out to members of the Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Team (AVSAR) and began a response to Mt. Washington. A rescue team descended from the summit to the patients, and provided additional assistance. The rescue team assisted both patients to the summit, where they were loaded into vehicles and driven back down the mountain.
Everyone involved arrived safely at the bottom of the Mt. Washington Auto Road at approximately 9 p.m. Following roadside evaluations of the patients, Mallala was transported by ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital (AVH) in Berlin for further evaluation and treatment of cold-weather injuries.
Prior to the completion of the aforementioned rescue, conservation officers were notified of two additional hiker emergency calls. One was for another possibly hypothermic hiker on the Ammonoosuc Ravine Trail (Mt. Washington) and another was for a fallen hiker with a head injury on the Lost Pond Trail in Pinkham Notch. Two conservation officers that had been responding to Mt. Washington were diverted to Ammonoosuc Ravine, while rescuers that had just come off of the Tuckerman Ravine trail were sent to the Lost Pond trail incident.
Ammonoosuc Ravine Trail: Officers met with hikers who had encountered a young woman struggling to make it down a steep section of the Ammonoosuc Ravine Trail below the Lake of the Clouds AMC Hut. One of the members of the hiking group had remained with the woman while others had hiked out to get assistance.
A conservation officer hiked up the Ammonoosuc Ravine Trail from the Base Station of the Cog Railway. At approximately 11 p.m., the officer made contact with Alejandra Ivonne, 32, of Derwood, Maryland and the good-samaritan hiker who had stayed with her. Ivonne was hiking Mt. Washington for the first time, and had separated from her hiking companions. While attempting to descend the mountain, she had been battered by the weather and became very wet and cold. Ivonne was able to walk out with assistance, and arrived safely at the trailhead at approximately 11:30 p.m.. Ivonne’s hiking companions had reunited with her just prior to reaching the trailhead, and were able to assist her into a warm vehicle and take care of her following the ordeal.
Lost Pond Trail: Once this rescue was complete, the two conservation officers responded back to Pinkham Notch to assist a rescue crew carrying an injured hiker out of the Lost Pond Trail. In that instance, Robert Ash, 83, of Townshend, Maryland slipped and fell while descending the Wildcat Ridge Trail and again on the Lost Pond Trail. After sustaining multiple injuries, Ash was unable to complete his hike without assistance.
Over the course of several hours, rescuers arrived from all over the region and assisted in carrying Ash over a mile of rough trail to a trailhead along Route 16 in Pinkham Notch at approximately 1:15 a.m. Evaluated by Gorham ambulance staff, he was taken by ambulance to AVH.
Prior to these rescues, Mt. Washington and the surrounding areas had had were seasonally-common weather, but unexpected by many outdoor enthusiasts. The area received over an inch and half of rain, driven by high winds and fall-like temperatures. These conditions certainly caught people off-guard, rescuers said, and resulted in the ensuing rash of calls.
N.H. Fish & Game personnel and all emergency rescuers once again urge hikers, even in August, to pack for survival situations, thoroughly research weather and trail conditions, and be prepared with gear and knowledge to self-rescue when things get bad.
