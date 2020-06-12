BRIGHTON — Officials estimate up to 1,000 gallons of untreated sewage discharged Friday from a broken pipe and threatened the Pherrins River.

The incident began at 5 a.m. on the road in front of 72 Meadow St. Marshall C. Frizzell, chief operator, reported that the leak had been stopped and repairs made by 1 p.m. The pipe needed to be excavated and a clamp was installed to correct the problem.

“Leak surfaced and ran down shoulder of road to low point where it pooled,” noted Frizzell. “At no point did I see flow directly into river. It appeared to seep into the ground feet from the river.”

