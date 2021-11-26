ST. JOHNSBURY — It’s not been quite a year since Gillian Sewake took over as the new executive director of the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce, and already she’s caught the eye of movers and shakers statewide.
Sewake received an anonymous nomination for the Vermont Business Magazine’s annual Rising Stars recognition award and was chosen as one of the publication’s 2021 40-Under-40.
“The list is comprised of 40 winners under the age of 40,” the magazine said. “Award recipients were selected by a panel of judges for their commitment to business growth, professional excellence, and involvement in their communities.”
The final 40 came from a list of 130 nominations, said magazine publisher, John Boutin.
Sewake was among the group of 40 recently celebrated on Nov. 4th. The honorees are also be featured in the November issue of Vermont Business Magazine. There are 24 women and 16 men in the class of 2021. Sewake is the lone representative from Caledonia County.
There are 15 from Chittenden County, seven from Windham County, six from Washington County, four from Rutland County, 3threefrom Addison County, two from Bennington County, one from Caledonia County, one from Orange County and one from Orleans County. The average age of the honorees is 33 years old. The oldest is 39 and the youngest is 24 years old, the magazine said.
Sewake, 37, who lives in Peacham with her husband Geoffrey, and their two young children.
In her earlier roles since returning to the Northeast Kingdom after attending Sarah Lawrence College and living and working in Brooklyn, N.Y. for six years, Sewake has worked at Lyndon Institute, for WREN in Bethlehem, NH, and at the Do North Co-working center run by Northern Vermont University. She was working with the prior Chamber director, Tara Holt, on a statewide initiative aimed at introducing and helping prospective transplants to the NEK explore the region and that part-time opportunity led her to succeed Holt last December.
She is not only working on behalf of the town’s small business owners (a growing number) but is herself a co-owner of a relatively new startup downtown, of which her husband is the mastermind: the Whirligig Brewery on Railroad Street. Geoff, her husband, last year was chosen as one of the Rising Stars in the annual recognition event hosted by the magazine, she said.
Sewake said she was surprised - and very honored - when she opened an email from the magazine notifying her she was in the running. She needed to then submit her resumé and information about her community service involvement as the list was winnowed down from 130 to 40 final recipients.
“It came at a really good time,” said Sewake. “It just feels like there is so much momentum in St. J … it just feels really nice, I feel very lucky.”
She also serves on the board of the Peacham Library and volunteers on the Peacham School’s parent-teacher organization, and for Kingdom County Productions, as well.
Her devotion to the mission of promoting St. Johnsbury’s business community is not only catching the eye of people statewide, but locally, as well.
“Gillian has been a pleasure to work with since she took the role of the Director of the St. Johnsbury Chamber,” said St. Johnsbury Town Manager Chad Whitehead. “Her positive energy, innovation and professionalism are essential at this time in St. Johnsbury, and we look forward to continuing to work with Gillian to improve and grow our downtown.”
“She is on her toes 24/7,” said Mary Foster. “She knows what’s going on and if if she doesn’t, she finds out! She is wonderful with the staff and the people that come in here and in everything she does. I’m in awe of her. I’m very proud of her and being able to work with her.”
Sewake comes from a marketing background, she said, and is in a perfect position to cheerlead major developments in a town on the rise.
“There are cool things happening and that’s through no effort of my own,” said Sewake. She said being the co-owner of the Whrligig Brewery and married to an entrepreneur working hard to achieve his dreams, she gets what the businesses need and also her husband has worked for the State of New Hampshire and now part-time for the town of Hardwick in community development and understands grants and the opportunities available to help their fellow businesses succeed.”
She said of her role at the St. J Chamber, “I get to talk about the cool things people are doing! There are so many new businesses and there’s a lot of momentum, the groundwork has been laid.”
The town also has cultural resources to rival much larger communities, thanks in good measure to the philanthropy of the Fairbanks family, including the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium, the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum, and Catamount Arts, as well as Dog Mountain and more.
The architecture of the buildings in downtown St. J, again in good measure thanks to the investment of the Fairbanks family whose success in their scale company (still in operation), adds to the beauty and lure of the town, added Sewake.
And then the fact that St. J is nestled into the incredible beauty of the natural world here in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont, and Sewake said the town is positioned in the heartbeat of “everything the NEK has to offer.”
“So many good things are happening in St. J,” Sewake continues. “And there are so many people to thank for that. The town has an amazing staff, and they are such good partners in economic development.”
