Caledonia Superior Court Judge Michael J. Harris has granted the state’s motion to continue holding a man accused of sexual assault without bail.
But the judge also left room for defendant Walter Warren to be released if the right combination of release conditions can be set.
“The court is willing to set conditions of release,” wrote Judge Harris in his ruling. “A suitable curfew location (and curfew hours) and release to the custody of a court-approved custodian are important components of conditions of release the court imposes in the interests of public safety and the protection of (the alleged victim.)”
Caledonia Superior Court
The judge also said that if those conditions could be met he would release Warren on a $25,000 unsecured appearance bond.
“The court will replace the current $25,000 cash bail to a $25,000 unsecured appearance bond if and when a curfew location and custodian are approved and the other conditions of release are issued,” wrote Judge Harris.
Deputy Caledonia County State’s Attorney Maria Byford successfully argued that Warren should continue to be held even though he has fully served the remainder of his prior sentences for drunken driving, driving with a suspended license, violating an abuse prevention order and multiple counts of violating conditions of release.
Warren, 46, has been accused of assaulting a 25-year-old woman in her St. Johnsbury apartment in October 2017.
When the alleged incident occurred, Warren was on furlough serving prison time in the community. After being charged, Warren had his furlough revoked and was sent back to prison to continue serving his sentence behind bars.
In May of 2019, Warren’s sexual assault trial in Caledonia Superior Court ended in a hung jury. He is now awaiting his re-trial on the sexual assault charge.
Warren faces a possible sentence of up to life in prison if convicted.
According to court documents, Warren sexually assaulted the woman in her apartment despite her repeatedly telling him stop. Warren says the sexual contact with the woman was consensual.
According to prosecutors, the alleged victim is a client of Northeast Kingdom Human Services who has suffered a traumatic brain injury and that she was considered a vulnerable adult. Warren’s defense attorneys have told the court that Warren has also suffered a traumatic brain injury.
