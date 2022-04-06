Sex Offender Jailed On 16 New Charges

Deaette is being charged in eight different cases with multiple counts of failing to comply with the terms of the sex offender registry dating back to November of 2021 as well as other charges including bad checks, forgery and false pretenses/tokens.
Deaette has also been charged in Caledonia County as a habitual offender because she has at least three prior felony convictions on her record including escape, aggravated vehicle operation without the owner’s consent and possession of stolen property.
A habitual offender conviction has a possible sentence of up to life in prison.
In 2013, Deaette pleaded guilty by plea agreement in Orleans Superior Court to prohibited acts after admitting that she had unlawful sexual encounters with the teen. Her sentence also required Deaette to be listed on the Vermont Sex Offender Registry for at least 10 years.
Orleans County prosecutors dismissed a felony count of sexual assault on a minor as part of the plea deal.
Deaette is now being held at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington.
