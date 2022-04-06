Sex Offender Jailed On 16 New Charges
Michelle Deaette appears by video from jail in Caledonia Superior Court on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

A former Newport woman convicted of having sex with a 14-year-old boy has been racking up sex offender registry charges and arrest warrants for months.

But Michelle L. Deaette, 30, has now been taken into custody on seven outstanding arrest warrants and is being held in pre-trial detention for lack of $500 bail.

“You haven’t shown a good record of appearing when you’re supposed to,” said Judge Justin P. Jiron on Wednesday during Deaette’s arraignment on 16 criminal charges - including nine felonies.

Caledonia Superior Court

The judge set bail at the request of Deputy Caledonia County State’s Attorney Maria Byford who argued that Deaette’s criminal record and large number of arrest warrants indicate she is a flight risk.

“I realize that she’s got maybe a cumulative $12,500 in bail,” said DSA Byford. “I’m just asking that some bail remain in place across all dockets.”

Deaette is being charged in eight different cases with multiple counts of failing to comply with the terms of the sex offender registry dating back to November of 2021 as well as other charges including bad checks, forgery and false pretenses/tokens.

Deaette has also been charged in Caledonia County as a habitual offender because she has at least three prior felony convictions on her record including escape, aggravated vehicle operation without the owner’s consent and possession of stolen property.

A habitual offender conviction has a possible sentence of up to life in prison.

In 2013, Deaette pleaded guilty by plea agreement in Orleans Superior Court to prohibited acts after admitting that she had unlawful sexual encounters with the teen. Her sentence also required Deaette to be listed on the Vermont Sex Offender Registry for at least 10 years.

Orleans County prosecutors dismissed a felony count of sexual assault on a minor as part of the plea deal.

Deaette is now being held at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington.

