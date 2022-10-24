WATERFORD — A woman victimized by sex trafficking as a teen told those gathered for the Futures Pregnancy Care fundraising banquet on Friday that it’s because of people like them that she emerged from that life of darkness.
For much of Darlene Pawlik’s first 18 years of life, she was victimized sexually. It wasn’t until a man who had bought her from a pimp and had been keeping her as a “house pet” impregnated her and demanded she get an abortion that she reached out for help and found a way out. People willing to see her in her struggles and do something about it was a new experience for her. She likened those people to the ones in the sanctuary of Union Baptist Church on Friday there to learn about and support Futures Pregnancy Care.
“I didn’t know that people like you existed until that time,” said Pawlik, who lives in southern New Hampshire.
She was the speaker at the Futures Pregnancy Care banquet, invited there by Carmen Menard, Futures’ executive director.
Futures Pregnancy Care, located on Church Street in Lyndonville, is a pregnancy support center, offering free care, options that don’t include abortion and education for women and men facing unexpected pregnancies.
Futures Pregnancy Care has a $90,000 budget this year and is currently short of meeting the budget. Lyndon Bible Center Pastor Joel Battaglia talked about how inflation is impacting everyone, including previous donors to Futures who have communicated that they need to cut back their support.
Pawlik, 55, who is a pro-life advocate and speaker, is part of an international pro-life organization whose members are people conceived by sexual assault or those who were given a poor in-utero diagnosis.
Her mother had been raped at 15 years old by a boy who had recently been released from a detention center. Pawlik’s mother became pregnant as a result of the assault. Despite the circumstances, her mother decided to keep her.
“When she found out that she was pregnant with me, she said ‘we are in it together,’ and she recognized me as a person before anyone else knew I existed,” Pawlik said.
She went on to describe a horrific childhood, full of abuse but lacking love.
“I was a product of rape, unworthy of any compassion or love or extra attention,” she said she was made to feel. She said she joined Save The 1 because she doesn’t subscribe to the belief - even among people who generally call themselves pro-life - that there can be abortion exemptions in cases of rape or fetal anomaly. “There’s either a child worth protecting in the womb, or there isn’t,” she said.
Her mom married her abuser and suffered further abuse for about two years before leaving him. She maintained a connection with the man’s mother (Pawlik’s grandmother) and would send Pawlik to stay with her. It’s where her father began sexually abusing her when she was a toddler, “barely able to walk,” she said.
After two more marriages and two more divorces, Pawlik’s mother moved into a tenement in Haverhill, Mass. Because of difficulty paying rent, her mom would have her mom’s brothers stay with them to help pay the bills and at age 13, Pawlik said, she was molested by one of her uncles.
“That is when my world spun completely out of control because there was no more safe place,” she said. She said she began acting out in destructive ways. “I was the kid who you would never let your kids around.”
That year she encountered a “really handsome bodybuilder” in her neighborhood. “He had jet black hair and big shiny teeth. Everything about this guy sparkled. He had a black Lincoln Continental with red leather interior … It never occurred to me that he was hanging out with teenagers on a Tuesday afternoon.”
The man began a grooming process with Pawlik that lasted about nine months. He kept telling her that she didn’t need to live without nice things.
On her 14th birthday, she said, she remembers feeling very excited, but her mother, who Pawlik said must have been worn out, disgusted and discouraged by Pawlik’s misbehavior, had no desire to celebrate Pawlik’s birthday and threw two crumpled-up one dollar bills at her for a present.
She said this devastated her and she picked up the telephone and called the handsome man with the Lincoln to come get her.
That night was the first time this man pimped her out to another man for sex. “After that, he sold me hundreds more times in back alleys,” she said.
She had two additional pimps by the time she was 15, one who was violent toward her and nearly choked her to death and another controlled her by giving her Valium.
She said it was a time of great deprivation of basic necessities like food, a bed to sleep in or of genuine care. “I would go months without knowing if anyone even cared whether or not I was dead or alive,” she said.
When Pawlik was 17, she was sold to a man to become his “house pet,” she said. She referred to him as a mafia guy with a lot of connections. He dealt drugs and ran an illegal gambling ring. He put her up in an apartment, and in addition to her serving as a companion, he forced her to deliver drugs.
Not long after, she got pregnant, and he insisted that she have an abortion.
“I said, ‘I don’t want to do that.’ I threw myself at his feet and I begged him,” she said. He angrily insisted that she call to make the appointment for the abortion in front of him.
She said that night she dreamed about an abortion procedure from the perspective of the womb. She said the clarity of the dream convinced her that she could not go through with an abortion and she would probably be killed for that decision.
Pawlik said in fear she reached out to a woman who had been a social worker and was more caring than the others Pawlik had encountered. The woman told her she would find a home for unwed mothers where Pawlik could go.
She then needed to convince the man controlling her life that she had gone through with the abortion and that she needed him to let her go. He believed her about the abortion and said she could go.
With help from the kind social worker Pawlik was taken to the home of another caring woman to live during the pregnancy.
She carried the pregnancy through, delivering a baby girl, and Friday was the 37th birthday of that daughter, who is now a small business owner. Pawlik has been married for 33 years and has five children and five grandchildren.
“And all of that was because one person reached out and was kind to show me that there was a different way,” she said.
Pawlik credits God for making the way through and out of the life she suffered through. “He is so amazing that he can make a way where there seems to be no way,” she said.
