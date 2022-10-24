WATERFORD — A woman victimized by sex trafficking as a teen told those gathered for the Futures Pregnancy Care fundraising banquet on Friday that it’s because of people like them that she emerged from that life of darkness.

For much of Darlene Pawlik’s first 18 years of life, she was victimized sexually. It wasn’t until a man who had bought her from a pimp and had been keeping her as a “house pet” impregnated her and demanded she get an abortion that she reached out for help and found a way out. People willing to see her in her struggles and do something about it was a new experience for her. She likened those people to the ones in the sanctuary of Union Baptist Church on Friday there to learn about and support Futures Pregnancy Care.

