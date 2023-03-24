Sexual Assault Suspect Heads Back Home To Delaware
Robert T. Mason

A man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Lyndon last year is heading home to Delaware.

Judge Justin P. Jiron approved an agreement on Friday between the state and the defense to allow Robert Thomas Mason, 25, to be released from jail into the custody of his parents, Robert Mason and Karen Pharis, in Frankford, Delaware.

