Sexual Assault Suspect Heads Back Home To Delaware

A man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Lyndon last year is heading home to Delaware.
Judge Justin P. Jiron approved an agreement on Friday between the state and the defense to allow Robert Thomas Mason, 25, to be released from jail into the custody of his parents, Robert Mason and Karen Pharis, in Frankford, Delaware.
Judge Jiron set bail at $5,000 and eight conditions of release including orders that Mason must not use regulated drugs without a prescription, not have contact with the alleged victim and not have contact with females under the age of 16 unless he is supervised by his parents. The judge also ordered Mason to complete a substance abuse and mental health assessment and any recommended treatment.
Caledonia Superior Court
Mason has pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated sexual assault and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child. He is accused of assaulting a 15-year-old girl in the front seat of his truck behind the Lyndon Municipal Building in April of 2022.
The agreement to release Mason was negotiated by Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski and defense attorney Kelly Green.
Mason was cited into court twice last year for arraignment on the charges but failed to appear both times, leading to a $25,000 arrest warrant being issued for him. A few hours later, Mason was arrested on the warrant by Caledonia County Deputy Sheriff Steve Gadapee at the Sunoco Jiffy Mart on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury.
Police say Mason resisted arrest but was taken into custody by Deputy Gadapee with the assistance of an unidentified member of the public.
According to court documents, the alleged victim in the case told investigators that she met Mason at the Cumberland Farms store in Lyndonville through a friend.
The alleged victim told police that she and Mason were watching Snapchat videos together in the truck when Mason began asking her to have sex with him and that he started getting “annoyed and mad” because she repeatedly said no.
“She stated that ‘l kept saying no, and then finally gave in,’” wrote police in their report.
The alleged victim told investigators that Mason knew she was under the age of consent, but Mason told police he thought she was 17. Mason is also accused of choking the alleged victim.
Mason faces a possible sentence of ten years to life in prison if convicted.
